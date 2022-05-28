Fans Think Teddi Mellencamp Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in New Video

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave co-hosts a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod” with “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge. On May 24, Arroyave took to Instagram to celebrate the popularity of their podcast. The video showed the “RHOBH” alum and Judge lip-syncing to a quote said by RuPaul. The former Bravo personalities then walked toward the camera.

“Can y’all believe @iheartradio hired us two knuckleheads and we are the most listened to housewives podcast? 🤯,” read the caption of the post.

Arroyave also asked fans to suggest Bravo personalities to be interviewed on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

Several fans flocked to the posts comments section to comment on Arroyave’s appearance.

“Wow, is that Teddy? Looks so different?” commented an Instagram user.

“Why does Teddy look different,” asked another.

“Teddy are you doing lip injections? Your looks changing alot,” shared a different person.

“Enough with the fillers or surgery or whatever you’re doing to your face! Unrecognizable 🙈 @teddimellencamp,” wrote a social media user.

“I thought Teddi was Khloe Kardashian. I confuse Kathy Hilton with Kaitlyn Jenner. I’m all for plastic surgery but it seems there’s a handful of surgeons making everyone look the same. 🤔,” chimed in a fifth person.

Reddit Users Commented on The Video

On May 24, a Reddit user shared Arroyave’s Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few commenters shared that they believed the “RHOBH” alum looked different.

“What did Teddi do to her gorgeous face? It looks tight and cookie cutterish(like all influenster). She may be annoying and boring but she was pretty,” wrote a commenter.

“John Mellencamp’s daughter is Meredith Marksing now. Her face is starting to look different to me in every photo and video,” shared another.

“Ooofff teddi doesn’t look like teddi anymore,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Why does Teddi look like Khloe Kardashian now?” questioned a Reddit user.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Underwent a Neck Lift

Arroyave shared that she underwent a neck lift in May 2022. The mother of four uploaded pictures snapped four days following the procedure on her Instagram account. In the caption of the post, she thanked her plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, MD, for performing the surgery.

Arroyave’s friend and former “RHOBH” co-star, Kyle Richards, complimented her in the comments section.

“Thank you @drsarmelasunder – not only are you an incredible surgeon but you made me laugh, feel safe and I trusted you 💯 which was a huge factor for me. 💕💕💕,” read a portion of the caption.

“Stunning 🔥,” wrote the 53-year-old.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Podcast in March 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2022, Arroyave shared why she decided to have a podcast with Judge. She explained that she was working alone on a podcast called “Teddi Teapot.” She suggested that she was unhappy with the situation and requested a co-host.

“I kept asking, I said, ‘I really want a co-host’ and iHeart Radio was like ‘listen if you’d be willing to talk about Housewives we’ll give you a co-host.’ And I said, ‘well can I pick who?’ And they said, ‘well yeah. We can’t guarantee that they’ll say yes’ and I said ‘can I pick Tamra Judge because I want somebody who, we’re not always going to 100 percent see eye to eye, is not scared to share their opinions and also was a Housewife,’” explained the former reality television personality.

