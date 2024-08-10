RHOBH Personality Thinks Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Remark Is ‘Disgusting’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is unhappy about comments made by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

In the August 5 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In a Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Mellencamp shared she took issue with Ruelas’ remarks about Margaret Josephs and her son during the RHONJ season 14 finale. During RHONJ season 14, episode 14, Ruelas referenced that Josephs claimed he threatened her son over the phone. While conversing with his wife, Teresa Giudice, he said that he “hope[s] Margaret and her family suffer.”

“I hope her [expletive] son suffers the way I suffer. The way other people in our family have suffered dealing with a woman like that. [Josephs is] a disgusting, vile human being. She’s here to take advantage of everything that’s going on. And she’s a real piece of garbage,” said Ruelas during the season 14 finale.

While recording the “Two Ts In a Pod” episode, Mellencamp said she found Ruelas’ comments “disgusting.”

“When he says ‘I wish harm on this person’s family.’ I’m sorry, that’s disgusting,” said Mellencamp on her podcast.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and said, “Wanting someone’s child to suffer is disgusting.”

“If he says it on-camera, imagine what he says off-camera,” said Judge to Mellencamp.

Mellencamp went on to say that she does not always agree with Josephs’ behavior. She said, however, that Ruelas’ reaction was not proportional to Josephs’ actions.

“When you say you want somebody’s kid to suffer, that’s where it crosses the line with me. And I think it’s disgusting,” said Mellencamp.

Margaret Josephs & Andy Cohen Addressed Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Comments

Josephs addressed Ruelas’ comments during the RHONJ season 14 finale on an August 2024 “Reality Checked with Kiki Monique” podcast interview. She said she believed Ruelas’ remarks regarding her family were “horrifying” and “very disgraceful.”

“I was threatened again in the finale, my entire family. I find it appalling, disgusting,” said Josephs on the podcast episode.

Bravo producer Andy Cohen also shared his thoughts about Ruelas’ season 14 finale remarks in an August 2024 interview on the “[Expletive] Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” podcast.

“Possibly the darkest moment of the episode was Louie saying that he hopes that Margaret’s child suffers,” said Cohen.

Cohen, who is the father to two children, Ben and Lucy, said he would be upset if someone mentioned his children in a negative way. He referenced that RHONJ star Danielle Cabral had a heated reaction toward Jennifer Aydin after she insulted her husband, Nate Cabral, in the season 14 finale.

“Let me tell you something, if someone that I didn’t care for invoked either of my children’s name, as mellow yellow as I usually am — that is what it would take for me to be Danielle,” said Cohen on the podcast episode. “Danielle Cabral’s button is, ‘Don’t talk about my husband’s pecs.’ Mine would be if you mention my children in an unfavorable way. Like, I would go absolutely mental.”

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Addressed His Comments on Instagram

Ruelas commented on his finale remarks in an August 6 Instagram Story, as reported by Page Six. In the statement he said that the “finale was very tough for [him] to watch.”

“After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs’ son,” said Ruelas.

He also said he mentioned Josephs and her son “because [he has] been dealing with being falsely accused of calling Margaret’s son at [his] work.” Ruelas said the claim was “not true.”

“For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work and I have to deal with it knowing I am being lied on,” stated Ruelas.

He clarified that he “know[s] better not to bring someone’s child up.”

“It is something I deeply regret so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong,” continued Ruelas.

He went on to say that he believes “there’s been a lot of toxicity on the show that has affected everyone on the show.” According to Ruelas, he and Giudice dealt “with a lot of frustrating things behind the scenes that has been very hard for our entire family.” He also said his and Giudice’s children “have been impacted at the hands of certain people.”

“Two wrongs don’t make a right I deeply regret what I said,” stated Ruelas.