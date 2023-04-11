RHOBH Personality Thinks Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Is ‘So Condescending’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who left the series in 2020, shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. While recording the March 30 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave revealed she was unhappy with Ruelas’ behavior toward his wife in RHONJ season 13, episode 8.

During the RHONJ episode, Ruelas talked to Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, about her mother, Donna Marco, not being invited to their wedding. Giudice interrupted the conversation after she was informed that Melissa was upset that she said she had past issues with Marco. Ruelas told his now-wife she was “ruining a moment of [him] and Melissa.” He also asserted that she was “not making any sense with what [she was] saying.”

“Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, it doesn’t matter what anybody is saying, you need to respect that I am here talking to your sister-in-law,” stated the father of two.

During the March 30 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she was “trying to give [Ruelas] a chance as much as [she] could” while watching RHONJ season 13. She suggested, however, that she is having difficulty viewing the 47-year-old in a positive light after she “saw Louie lose it on Teresa.”

“Here’s the problem, he’s so condescending, that’s what I don’t like,” said the RHOBH alum.

The All In founder clarified that she believes it is “normal” for couples to argue. She asserted, however, that Ruelas “does it in a way like he is above and better than.”

“I’m like clearly you are not because it appears that allegedly you have some past issues with anger, so don’t try to fool us here,” said the 41-year-old.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Thinks Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas ‘Has Narcissistic, Like, Tendencies’

While recording an April 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge and Arroyave discussed Giudice’s disapproval of their podcast. The RHOC star revealed she did not appreciate Giudice calling them “s*** starters” in a March 2023 “Up and Adam!” interview. The Vena CBD co-founder shared she does not believe she and Arroyave “did anything to warrant that.” She also asserted that she has refrained from making negative comments about Giudice or her husband. Arroyave interjected she has made her issues with Ruelas known.

“I can’t say on record that I have never said anything bad about Louie because I have said he has to me — he has narcissistic, like, tendencies,” said the RHOBH alum.

Teresa Giudice Revealed Why She Wanted to Film Her August 2022 Wedding Ceremony

Ruelas and Giudice, who met in 2020, wed on August 6, 2022. In a February 2023 interview with Extra, Giudice spoke about her decision to film the wedding, which was held in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The Bravo star revealed she was initially hesitant about allowing cameras into the ceremony, as she “want[ed] no drama.”

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to film but then you know, a lot of people were pointing out to me that you can’t let your fans down, they’ve been riding this wave with you from the beginning so I was like you know you’re right I can’t let them down,” said Giudice.

The 50-year-old also mentioned her ongoing feud with Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga. As fans are aware, the couple opted to not attend Giudice’s wedding ceremony, which has worsened their relationship. Giudice shared that she does not believe she will reconcile with the Gorgas for quite some time. She explained that she “need[s] to heal [herself].”

“I need to be around people who are happy for me. People that bring me up. And that’s it, I’m focusing on myself, I’m focusing on my family and I’m focusing on what’s good for, you know, even my mental health,” said Giudice.