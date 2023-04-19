Former RHOBH Star Claims She Hooked Up with Matt Damon

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp were guests on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM show “Jeff Lewis Live” on Tuesday, April 18, where Judge called out Mellencamp about her hookup with an A-list celebrity.

Judge shared that Mellencamp dropped the claim on their podcast “Two Ts in a Pod” but then asked the producers afterward to take out the celebrity’s name. “And so now I tell people, ‘if you guys wanna know, just DM me and I’ll tell you,'” Judge laughed.

After the returning “Real Housewives of Orange County” star brought up the claim on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Mellencamp exclaimed, “No! My gosh, you cannot tell Jeff.” She said she wasn’t on board with Judge telling people who were asking her because she didn’t want to “out” the celebrity in question.

However, after some questioning from Lewis and hints from Mellencamp and Judge, one of the show’s producers eventually guessed that the celebrity was Matt Damon, and Mellencamp didn’t deny it.

Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge Gave Hints About the Celebrity’s Identity as Someone Guessed It Was Matt Damon

Jeff Lewis is SHOCKED Teddi Mellencamp Slept with Matt Damon Teddi Mellencamp is outed on "Jeff Lewis Live!" about once sleeping with Matt Damon. Hear more from Radio Andy on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial See more from Jeff Lewis Live Video here siriusxm.us/JeffLewis-Video Subscribe to SiriusXM on YouTube: youtube.com/siriusxm Connect with SiriusXM Online Facebook: facebook.com/siriusxm Twitter: twitter.com/siriusxm Instagram: instagram.com/siriusxm #SiriusXM… 2023-04-18T19:44:42Z

Lewis asked her how old she was when it happened and she said she was 20 years old at the time because she had to use a fake ID to get into the club where she met the celeb, who is around 10 years older than her. “Did you sleep with him the first night?” Lewis asked. “I only slept with him one night… he didn’t get my number,” Mellencamp spilled.

The former RHOBH star gave a hint about the person’s identity, telling Lewis, “All I can tell you is he has a very famous best friend as well.” Judge then revealed that the person’s initials are MD, as Mellencamp freaked out about the discussion. A producer guessed that it was Matt Damon, who has a very well-known friendship with Ben Affleck, and Judge nodded her head.

“I’ve already been coined as a liar, I don’t need these kinds of things to be out and about,” Mellencamp laughed. Lewis congratulated Mellencamp. Soon afterward, news of Mellencamp’s claim began circulating online and the RHOBH alum posted an Instagram photo appearing to hint at it, captioning her photo, “What’s all the buzz about?”

Teddi Mellencamp Is Now Married to Edwin Arroyave & She Spoke About How They Nearly Divorced on RHOBH But the Show Made Them Stronger

Mellencamp is now happily married to her husband Edwin Arroyave after tying the knot back in 2011 and they have four kids together.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the couple as she revealed in March 2023 in an episode of “Two Ts in a Pod” that they nearly divorced at the start of her run on RHOBH. “When we first started, I remember my first day honestly it was like ‘F***, at what point do I tell everybody that I’m getting a divorce? Like when do I do this?’” she shared with her co-host Judge and their guests, Arroyave and Judge’s husband Eddie as well as Emily Simpson.

“We [were] at our worst absolute phase, because truthfully, for us, it was really about a power struggle,” she added. She said they’d always been equals in the marriage but it came to a point that she began doing IVFs as they were struggling to conceive and the dynamic in their marriage shifted. “All of a sudden, he was in charge of our finances, and I had never been that,” she said. “I’d never not had my own money, I’d been working since I was 17. Then I just started hating him.”

She said she started “loving [her]self again” and it allowed them to love each other once more. Arroyave agreed and said the show actually brought them closer together because being on RHOBH forced them to work on their marriage, which they hadn’t been doing before.

