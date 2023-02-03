RHOBH Alum Criticizes the Gorgas & Teresa Giudice’s Feud

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been open about her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the Gorgas decided to skip Giudice’s wedding ceremony in August 2023. In a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” the 50-year-old noted that her brother made disparaging remarks about her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas at the 2022 BravoCon. She asserted that she has “friends that act like more family to [her] than [her] own family.” She also stated that the Gorgas are “toxic” and “betrayed” her.

While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about Giudice’s comments regarding the Gorgas on “Namaste B$tches.” The Bravo alum proceeded to criticize the RHONJ stars for how they are handling their falling out.

“I feel like the problem is here, both of them, both sets only speak publicly about these things,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant. “If you really have it in your heart to want to fix things, yes, of course, you are going to do your job, you are going to say things on your podcast, you are going to talk about it on the show, but you also would be like having a private conversation to try to work at it but I think that they have both been doing this show for so long, they’re blinded by wanting to fix the relationship and solely focusing on like how can we get press, how can this be drama, how can we make TV.”

Arroyave also shared she would not be willing to star in a reality television show with her siblings.

“My sister is my best friend but she is truly the only one that if she says something to me and it has like a little dig to it, I will carry it around, like my heart breaks,” said the 41-year-old.

Tamra Judge Compared Her Feud With Shannon Beador to Teresa Giudice’s Relationship With Melissa Gorga

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge compared Giudice’s feud with the Gorgas to her falling out with her RHOC co-star Shannon Beador. She noted that she stopped being friends with Beador after she exited RHOC following season 14. Judge has reconciled with her castmate after returning to the Bravo franchise for its upcoming seventeenth season.

“It’s family and you love them and that’s why you get hurt, if you don’t care about someone you don’t know says something, some random person, you don’t care about them, you get over it really quick,” said Judge. “I mean that’s how you know who your real friends are on the show like if they say something when you’re filming and you are like ‘yeah, whatever,’ but if you really care about somebody, that’s when you really get into fights, that’s like Shannon and I when I left the show, you know, we got into it publicly because I really cared about her and my heart was broken.”

Gia Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Her Mother’s Feud With the Gorgas

Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, shared her thoughts about the Gorgas during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She teased that RHONJ season 13 will “be very eye-opening for many people” in terms of her mother’s relationship with her brother.

“I think this is the season where it’s kind of like the chapter is closed,” said Gia.

The 21-year-old also noted that she has had minimal contact with her uncle since her mother’s wedding.

“I texted him for his birthday,” stated the college student.

The thirteenth season of RHONJ is set to premiere on February 7, 2023.