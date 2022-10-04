‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Sad Family News With Fans

A former star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” shared a scary family update with fans.

Teddi Mellencamp was a cast member on the Bravo reality show for three seasons, from 2017 to 2020, before popping in as a guest more recently.

While she’s no longer a cast member on the show, fans have stayed updated on Mellencamp’s life thanks to her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with Tamra Judge. Mellencamp often talks about her famous dad, singer John Mellencamp, but on October 3, 2022, she gave an update on her mother.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed Her Mother Is in the Hospital & It Is a Scary Situation

In a post shared on Instagram on October 3, Mellencamp posted several photos of her alongside her mom, Victoria Granucci. Some of the pics also included Mellencamp’s younger sister, Justice. In the caption, the former Bravo star shared that her mom was in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“Hey Mom, I know I can be stubborn and set in my ways and not the easiest to have a conversation with especially when I think I am right. BUT, I just want you feeling better,” Mellencamp captioned the post. “Seeing you in the ICU scared me. I love you and just want you to have a speedy and healthy recovery.”

Mellencamp also thanked her sister for always being “right there” for their mom.

“For a long time it was just the three of us doing the best we could. I am grateful to you both,” Mellencamp added.

Mellencamp also posted a throwback pic of her mom as a teenager to her Instagram story with the caption, “Love you mom. And thank you [Justice Mellencamp} for being the best sister and daughter.”

Elsewhere on her story, Mellencamp shared a video of her running with the caption, “Stressed and sad is an understatement. My biggest triggers are when someone is hurting and I can do nothing to fix it. Praying for my mom and so grateful to my sister.”

Fans and celebrity friends posted supportive comments for Mellencamp, including her close friend Kyle Richards, who shared a series of heart emoji.

“I’m sorry friend – praying your mom makes a full recovery,“ wrote Mellencamp’s “Two Ts” podcast co-host, “Tamra Judge.

“Oh Teddi, you sweet, good soul. You’re a warrior and your mama has that fight in her too. Praying for you and for your mother to get her groove back,” wrote “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King.

Mellencamp has not provided details on her mother’s medical situation, and as of this writing has not posted any updates.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Mom Appeared in John Mellencamp’s Hit 1982 Video ‘Jack & Diane’

Granucci was married to John Mellencamp for eight years, from 1981 to 1989m according to Closer Weekly. Their daughters were born in 1981 and 1985.

Some fans may not realize that it is Granucci who stars in her famous ex-husband’s hit 1982 music video, “Jack and Diane,” per IMDb. She also appeared in the videos for “Rumbleseat,” Small Town.” “Rooty Toot Toot.”

In a 1994 interview with Entertainment Weekly, John Mellencamp hinted that he was unfaithful during his marriage to Granucci.

”Back then I had the best of both worlds,” he said of his life as a young rock star dad. “I’d come home to Indiana, had two beautiful kids, a nice wife, the whole bit. Out on the road I was still 19. And (Vicky) just got sick of it. Can’t blame her. “

In 2014, Granucci told Noblemania that she is still on good terms with her ex and that her focus is on being a grandmother. “My daughters have wonderful children and have really given me a whole new outlook on life,” she said.

