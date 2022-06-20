Teddi Mellencamp Says RHOBH Star ‘Wasn’t Very Friendly’ at MTV Awards

Former Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave were in attendance at the 2022 MTV Movies & TV Awards, which aired on June 5, 2022. While recording a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and Arroyave shared that one “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave them the cold shoulder.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Sutton Stracke

During the June 8 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that “RHOBH” star Sutton Stracke “wasn’t very friendly to [her]” even though they had a friendly rapport on social media. Arroyave shared that she received similar treatment from her former “RHOBH” co-star, who brought her daughter, Porter Stracke, as her date to the MTV Awards.

“She wasn’t very friendly to me either,” stated Arroyave.

The All In founder then surmised that Stracke could have been upset by comments that she said during a May 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” In the May podcast episode, Arroyave discussed a scene from “RHOBH” season 12, episode 2, wherein Kyle Richards had a conversation with Stracke after she made an insensitive comment following Dorit Kemsley’s home robbery. Stracke explained her behavior by sharing that two traumatic experiences caused her to have issues with the topic of guns. Arroyave suggested that she found the Georgia native to be hypocritical and asserted Stracke talked about hunting during her childhood. She also alleged that Stracke stated she and Erika Jayne were from “white trash places.”

“My guess is she’s annoyed about — there was about all the clickbait about her calling Erika and I, like saying white trash, where they didn’t air it and she said to us while we were filming — I already told you this — like ‘I didn’t come from those white trash towns,’” said Arroyave during the June 6 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

She also shared that Stracke did not seem excited at the MTV event.

“She was making kind of funny faces about the music being played at the MTV awards because of her daughter. And I’m like you know what you’re coming to, of course they are going to be playing this music. When you go to the MTV awards the camera men come around and they want you to stand up and dance and be excited and we did it the whole time but she was just kind of like making these faces,” stated the 40-year-old.

While recording the June “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge and Arroyave shared that they had an enjoyable time with “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais at the MTV Awards.

“She was so sweet to me. She was so kind, asking me even personal questions like how’s your daughter? She was just so sweet. And down to earth,” said Judge.

The former “RHOC” star also noted she enjoyed interacting with “RHOBH” personality Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Joining ‘RHOBH’

During an April 2022 interview on the “Breakfast Club,” Beauvais shared what she has found difficult about being on “RHOBH.” She noted that she and her castmates are “supposed to be friends” while filming the Bravo series.

“It’s like sometimes I wouldn’t be friends with someone who can throw me under the bus too. So that’s the challenge for me on the show,” said Beauvais.

The actress also shared why she decided to join the show’s cast during its tenth season.

“What got me into it was a few things. First of all I was a fan of the franchise and I obviously had friends in Beverly Hills but as an actor, I was traveling so much, my kids were about to go to middle school as it is, because I’m divorced, I had them half the time and I really wanted something to do that would keep me in L.A.,” explained the television personality.

