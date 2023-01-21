Former RHOBH Star Found a Lump & Ultrasound Came Back Irregular

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp is dealing with more anxiety after finding a lump on her neck.

The podcast host has been dealing with several areas of skin cancer on her back and on her shoulder and has been going for regular check-ups since having surgery to remove the concerning spots. Before her most recent doctor’s visit, however, Mellencamp found a lump on her neck.

Warning: Images that some may find sensitive are below.

“My anxiety, of course, took over. I touched it at least 303 times. However, day of appointment, I assumed it was nothing. And then the ultrasound came back irregular. I had the option of a needle biopsy or getting it cut out completely; the doctor recommended the biopsy to start, however there’s a small chance it’ll come back inconclusive and we will then have to remove it,” Mellencamp captioned an Instagram post on January 19, 2023.

She went on to share additional updates on her skin cancer journey.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Is Awaiting Her Test Results

Mellencamp underwent a needle biopsy on her lump in her neck, which appeared to be a swollen lymphnode, according to the videos that she shared.

“The lymphnode came back suspicious on the ultrasounds so now they are about to do a needle biopsy. I’m here to tell you, I’m not looking forward to it,” Mellencamp said in a video taken

She will have to wait three to five days for the results from the needle biopsy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a needle biopsy is performed to collect cells to be tested for various abnormalities, including cancer. A doctor will be able to collect tissue or fluid samples using this method as a way to help diagnose or rule out certain conditions. A needle biopsy can be done on various parts of the body, in muscle, bone, and other major organs, the Mayo Clinic reports.

“Really grateful that I came in when I did,” Mellencamp said.

Additional Spots on Mellencamp’s Back Were Cause for Concern

In October 2022, Mellencamp revealed that she had been diagnosed with melanoma.

“Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, her latest checkup had a few more areas of concern pop up.

“I went in for my 4-6 week checkup and there were three new spots my doctors felt needed to be biopsied. I’m getting a lot of questions about the spots being white. I have had both white and brown melanomas,” Mellencamp shared.

She added that she is doing her best to “stay positive” as she awaits her latest round of results.

READ NEXT: Never-Before-Seen Photos From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Depict Emotionally-Driven Moments