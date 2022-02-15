Teddi Mellencamp Slammed After CBB Exit: ‘Nobody Likes You’

Teddi Mellencamp was the first person eliminated from the 2022 season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” After returning home, Mellencamp took to Instagram to share a bit about her experience.

“Thanks to everyone who watched me play the game of Celebrity Big Brother. Being voted out for being considered a threat isn’t so bad. I can say this for sure, I am so appreciative to be home and will never take for granted how incredible my life is. I missed my family and friends more than I ever could have imagined,” she captioned a video of her reuniting with her daughter, Dove.

Overall, Mellencamp seemed mildly disappointed to be eliminated, but, overall, she was happy to be home with her husband and her kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Responded to a Social Media User Who Insulted Her After Her CBB Elimination

While some people may have enjoyed watching Mellencamp on CBB — even if her time on the show was short, others were glad to see her go. And, at least one person let her know as much on social media.

“Nobody likes you in Beverly Hills, nobody likes you on bravo and nobody likes you on CBB….take a hint,” one Twitter user wrote, tagging the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Mellencamp didn’t let that tweet slide by. Instead, she chose to respond.

“Here’s a hint, Collin: f*** off. Would you like to buy a vowel?” she wrote. Several Mellencamp fans came to her defense, and many thought her response was great.

“Girl, I need you to ignore that. Time will show that you had a huge impact in the few days that you were in the house,” one person wrote.

“They’re haters! It’s an obsession at this point,” added another.

“Love this [Teddi], but just don’t engage! You do you and ignore the haters. They’re just jealous THEY aren’t in national TV,” a third tweet read.

“Teddi that’s ridiculous! Let the haters hate! I loved you on CBB and RHOBH,” a fourth person commented.

Some Fans Think Mellencamp’s Time on Reality Television Isn’t Over

Although Mellencamp is no longer on RHOBH and her time on CBB wasn’t as long as she had hoped, some fans believe that her time on reality television is far from over.

Perhaps it’s because one of her best friends is Kyle Richards, or maybe it’s just because Mellencamp keeps popping up on random shows, but there has been plenty of chatter about a potential for her to return to Housewives.

Back in November 2021, Redditors commented on a thread that suggested that Mellencamp would be back on the show in a friend role. On the December 24, 2021, episode of “Two T’s and a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp confirmed that she will not be back for season 12 of RHOBH — but that she may have been filmed for a scene or two while she was going some work for Extra.

Mellencamp’s future on RHOBH is unknown, but she doesn’t seem to be shying away from opportunities, so she may be doing something new and exciting soon.

