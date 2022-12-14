‘Real Housewives’ Star Receives Pathology Report After Jarring Cancer Diagnosis

A “Real Housewives” star has provided her social media followers with an update following a melanoma diagnosis that left her needing surgery and other tests.

Earlier this year, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp went to see a dermatologist to get her skin checked and found out that she needed a biopsy after her doctor spotted an area of concern.

Warning: Some people may find the images in this post disturbing.

“Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” Mellencamp shared in an Instagram caption on October 11, 2022.

The mom of three has been keeping the public in the loop about her cancer journey as she underwent two surgeries to remove spots on her back, and had a few lymph nodes removed for additional testing.

On December 7, 2022, Mellencamp got some good news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp’s Pathology Report Came Back Clear

Weeks after her surgeries and her genetic testing, Mellencamp received some positive news that she was “happy to share.”

“The surgeries were successful and the margins are clear. I also got genetic testing results and there are no mutations we need to worry about. And I just had a healthy mammogram (please don’t forgo these either, ladies). So I say peace out to 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes— I gladly hardly knew ya— and hello to a new sense of peace,” she wrote.

“It’s been eye-opening how quickly things can change and it’s a lesson I will never forget, nor quit speaking up about. I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this. Let my scars be your inspiration to get preventative care,” she added.

Mellencamp said that she will continue going for follow-up appointments every four to six weeks.

Mellencamp Thanks Her Family & Friends for Their Support & Gave Her BFF Kyle Richards a Special Shout Out

At the end of October 2022, Mellencamp shared a photo of her back all bandaged up from where her incisions were. She took a moment to thank those closes to her for getting her through the challenging time.

“I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I [love] you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

After her most recent update, Mellencamp took to her Instagram Stories to thank her best pal Kyle Richards.

“Thank you to my oncologist Dr. Fairies, my derm Lindy from Honest Dermatology and to @jennleipart @kdallabetta @kylerichards18 for taking me and holding my anxiety driven self to every appt,” Mellencamp said.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Has ‘No Clue’ if She Will Be Back for Another Season