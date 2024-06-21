‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant While Filming

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp says fans of the Bravo series missed out on a sweet moment.

During the June 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Mellencamp suggested that she announced her pregnancy with her youngest daughter, Dove, 4, to her children while RHOBH season 10 cameras were rolling.

“I was 16 weeks pregnant. And I didn’t know. I was sick,” recalled Mellencamp. “And all the women [on RHOBH] had decided that I had mold in my house. We were all like, ‘What the hell is going on with me?’ And it became this huge thing. And it was actually that I was 16 weeks pregnant with Dove.”

She explained that after she confirmed she was pregnant, she gave her older children a book, presumably to let them know that they would have a new sibling. Mellencamp shared, however, that the moment did not make it to air.

“Then we had this whole moment where I provided this book for them, and they filmed me,” said the former RHOBH personality. “I would have never thought that I was pregnant. And I just kept feeling sick. And all the women were like, ‘Oh it’s mold. It’s this, it’s that.’ And then once we did figure it out, we did this amazing book for the kids. And they started crying. And it was like a huge emotional moment.”

Teddi Mellencamp Has Remained Close Friends With Her Former Co-Star Kyle Richards

Despite being fired from RHOBH in 2020, Mellencamp has remained close friends with her former castmate, Kyle Richards. During a November 2022 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Mellencamp, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma, shared that Richards noticed an abnormal spot on her back and urged her to see a medical professional.

Richards discussed encouraging Mellencamp to see a doctor because of her skin abnormality in an October 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I told her since starting the show, ‘You need to have that looked at.’ And I literally had to drag her [to the doctor],” said the RHOBH star.

Kyle Richards Discussed Filming the 14th Season of RHOBH

Richards will appear in the upcoming 14th season of RHOBH. During a May 2024 Amazon Live, Richards suggested that she was considering not returning to the Bravo franchise, after starring on the series for 15 years. She noted that she had difficulty filming RHOBH season 13, presumably due to her separation from her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“Last year was hard. I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show. And I just needed some more time since the reunion,” said Richards.

The mother of four suggested that she decided to remain on RHOBH because she enjoyed the camaraderie between the cast and crew.

“At the end of the day, the crew and everybody are like my family. When I do finally decide not to come back, it’s going to be hard. Because it has been such a part of my life for so long,” said Richards.

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Richards shared that her dynamic with some of her castmates changed. She suggested that she is no longer close to Dorit Kemsley. She stated that she believed it would be for the best if Kemsley was supportive of her amid their respective separations. Kemsley announced she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley were separating in May 2024.

“Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship. We’re both going through different but similar situations. So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position,” said Richards.