Teddi Mellencamp Reveals ‘Pretend Amnesia’ Comment Didn’t Come From Her

During an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that aired in 2018, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley were going back and forth during a dinner, as Mellencamp tried to get Kemsley to admit something that was said weeks prior about Lisa Vanderpump, who was part of the cast at the time.

Erika Jayne spoke up in an effort to get things to blow over, but Mellencamp ended up calling her out — and Mellencamp fired back.

“Erika, in the moment, you 100 percent said, ‘Teddi, I agree with you, it would’ve hurt my feelings,'” Mellencamp said.

“Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t — it’s possible,” Erika responded. Mellencamp then tells Erika that she was “pretending to have full amnesia.” From there, things escalated, and Erika would bring up the “pretend amnesia” comment again during a cast trip to Berlin.

“I have one issue,” Girardi said at the time. “Pretend amnesia. Amnesia? Sure. Pretend? That implies I’m a liar. Don’t,” she said, according to Popculture.

The ladies have since worked out their differences and have been able to develop a friendship despite the bump in the road — but, as it turns out, it may not have been Mellencamp’s idea to accuse Erika of having “pretend amnesia” to begin with.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Told Erika That the Comment Didn’t Actually Come From Her

On the April 25, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne chatted with Mellencamp — and the “pretend amnesia” comment came up.

“I feel like now is a really safe place on the podcast to tell you, the ‘pretend amnesia’ comment was…” Mellencamp said. Whatever she finished her sentence with wasn’t audible during the episode, and was either mouthed, whispered, or bleeped out. The cast was very surprised by whatever Mellencamp said.

“I knew that wasn’t you,” Erika replied. “I love you so much,” she added.

“But it wasn’t that he was telling me to say it. It was we had gone to dinner the night before, the three of us. And I was so pissed leaving the dinner because you were annoyed at me or who knows what… I breathed, and you were like, giving me the look. And I was like, ‘why does she not have my back?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know. It’s like pretend amnesia,'” Mellencamp explained, still not revealing who this conversation was with.

“And then when I said it in real life? It was just stored in my memory. He never told me to say it. It was just something that he was helping me vent through,” she continued.

Erika Responded in a Calm Way

At this point, it seems more than obvious that the “pretend amnesia” comment is water under the bridge. Nevertheless, Mellencamp seemed to want Erika to know that the comment wasn’t something that she came up with on her own — and it was just another way for her to clear the air.

“That’s fine. And looking back on it, and if you look back, you know, this is what I hated…” Erika said. She changed her voice to mimic herself being dramatically angry, saying that she just truly didn’t remember the conversation, and insisting that she wasn’t lying.

As for who Mellencamp may have been having a conversation with when “pretend amnesia” was brought up, it could have been a producer, or even her husband, Edwin Arroyave. Whomever it was, it’s clear that Mellencamp doesn’t want to out them.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards’ Cheeky Bathing Suit Snap Is Turning Heads