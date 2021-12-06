Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Strange Encounter With Ramona Singer

Talk about a crossover.

During a Dec. 3 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s new podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, Mellencamp opened up about a strange encounter she once had with “Real Housewives of New York” star, Ramona Singer. The two began talking about the star as they were reviewing the most recent episode of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“I can say I enjoy watching Ramona on television because it’s outside of me knowing her,” Mellencamp said during the episode.

Mellencamp continued, “When I met her at Andy’s baby shower, one, she kept calling me Gina. She just kept… She’d be like, ‘Gina!’ And she even did an Instagram Live and she’s like, ‘I’m with [Gina Kirschenheiter] from O.C.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s Teddi.’ She wouldn’t fix herself. I didn’t mind that she was calling me Gina. I was more like, if you make that mistake normally, you’re like, ‘Oh, sorry, I should learn your actual name.'”

In January 2019, many of the ‘Real Housewives’ stars from across franchises joined Andy Cohen for his baby shower in Los Angeles. Besides Singer and Mellencamp, other guests in attendance included “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

Mellencamp isn’t the only “Real Housewives” star who has had a strange encounter with Singer in the past. During an October 2021 appearance on the Chanel In The City podcast, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant alleged that Singer once tried to kick her out of a group photo while they were at an event in The Hamptons.

“It was very weird,” Bryant said on the podcast. “But, I don’t know… I don’t know her, I don’t care to get to know her, I don’t know what her issues are, and — quite frankly — it’s not even any of my business. It doesn’t affect me in any way — she is who she is.”

During the podcast, Bryant also said about the “Real Housewives of New York” star, “I’ve always gotten a massive amount of love from all the other ‘Housewives’ on every franchise–except Ramona Singer… But I mean, and she doesn’t really count… I feel like we all know what each other does, right? And we’re all in this thing together. And there aren’t many of us. When you put this in perspective, there aren’t really many of us!”

Singer Clashed With Some Other ‘Real Housewives’ During ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

So far on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Singer has been clashing with many of her fellow castmates, particularly with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore. Singer has also been having issues with Luann de Lesseps.

“In the beginning, she just seemed to be very rude,” Moore told Page Six about Singer in Nov. 2021. “She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her.”

Moore continued about the star, “I’m not going to get along with someone who is just so blatantly disrespectful.”

