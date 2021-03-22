Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Poses for Photo With Cast

Teddi Mellencamp is giving Real Housewives fans something to talk about. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who was fired from the hit reality TV franchise last year after appearing in Seasons 8 through 10, popped up in a photo posted by her Bravo bestie Kyle Richards. And while that normally wouldn’t be a big deal given the two stars’ close friendship, the pic also included two other RHOBH stars, prompting some fans to speculate that the surprising snap could be reality show-related.

In the pic shared to Richards’ Instagram account, Mellencamp posed alongside the Halloween star as well as RHOBH regular Dorit Kemsley and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff. Al four women were wearing sunglasses for the photo.

“Let’s give ’em something to talk about,” Richards captioned the cheeky post.

Followers commented on Richards’ post to ask if Mellencamp will be making an appearance on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Bring back Teddi!” several fans wrote.

Fans Reacted to The Photo & Speculated That Teddi Could Be Returning as a ‘Friend’ of the Housewives

Mellencamp also shared the photo on her Instagram page, sparking even more buzz that she could be a part of the upcoming season of the long-running reality show. Several fans wrote to Mellencamp to tell her she should still be on the show and to say that whoever made the decision to let her go made a big mistake.

“Please say you’re a friend of this season,” one fan wrote.

“Friend friend friend friend pleaseeeeee,” another added.

“Please tell me this means you will be making an appearance next season!!’ a third chimed in.

“Wait… did you get invited back to the show?!” another fan asked. “Crystal’s in this pic and she’s a new addition! Please say you’re returning!”

Another fan notes that there is “nothing” to talk about if Mellencamp is off the show.

Teddi Mellencamp Previously Hinted That She Could Make a Cameo on Future Seasons of RHOBH

Mellencamp has spoken out several times following her firing from the Bravo hit. While she recently told Heavy that she loves the Hosuewives, she admitted she doesn’t miss rushing out the door “to film something.”

“The anxiety from a show like Housewives is a lot,” she admitted. “It’s different than being on a morning show or being on another type of show because it’s constant drama.”

She admitted that being fired from the show felt like a “breakup,” per Us Weekly, and also dished that she has been asked about potential future guests spots on the show.

“Of course I’ve been asked that,” she said last fall. “I’m really trying to figure out what’s best for me and next steps and my family and work and all the things. So I never say never about anything, but I’ll just have to see.”

In a more recent interview with Us, Mellencamp hinted that she misses some of the drama and excitement of the Real Housewives.

“I had already said on another podcast that I’m not watching any of the Real Housewives shows until I get a new TV job,” she revealed. “But then I saw the trailer for New Jersey and I was like, maybe I have to go back.”

