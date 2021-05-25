Former Real Housewife Returns to Cast After Being Fired

It looks like viewers will be seeing a familiar face during this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a recent episode of her podcast, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she would be appearing as a guest on a future episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” However, Mellencamp didn’t exactly volunteer this information herself–her podcast guest and RHOBH star, Kyle Richards, had to get the news out of her, after a fan asked if Mellencamp would be returning in a friend capacity.

“Yes, well obviously,” Richards revealed while appearing on Mellencamp’s podcast, Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp. “I mean, I had to drag you, but you did.” Mellencamp added, “You’ll have to see.”

Mellencamp was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons eight through 10.

Mellencamp Is Still Friends With Many Members of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Although Mellencamp is no longer a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the star still remains close with many of her former castmates. On May 21, she posed alongside Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne on Instagram after they all went out for a night out on the town. “My hands aren’t my best feature so I am posting our faces versus our hands,” Mellencamp wrote in her Instagram caption. “Love y’all and needed those laughs tonight. #friendship.”

And, of course, Mellencamp still has a good friendship with Kyle Richards, calling her a life-long best friend during an April 2021 interview with The Things. “I love Kyle!” Mellencamp told the outlet at the time. “I didn’t go into Housewives expecting to make a life-long bestie but it was definitely a plus. We get along so well and so do our families.”

Mellencamp Was ‘Blindsided’ by Her ‘Real Housewives’ Firing

In September 2020, Mellencamp announced that she would not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 11. However, a few weeks later, on an episode of her podcast, the former star admitted that she was “blindsided” by the fact that her contract was not renewed.

“It’s like, ‘What is happening? How did this happen? How did I have no idea?'” Mellencamp revealed during an October 2020 episode of her podcast. “Of course my heart broke because I was like, ‘How was I blindsided by this? How did this happen? How didn’t I know?'”

Mellencamp continued at the time, “I think for the last couple of months, I was preparing myself… I filmed so many amazing things that were never shown on the show… it should have been the writing on the wall. All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it’s really hard to connect to them, I think.”

The former star added, “I’m not blaming production, or Bravo, or whatever it is, but I was there to do a certain part and that part I did. But if you don’t see the other part, it’s hard to relate to a person.”

