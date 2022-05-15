Teddi Mellencamp Reveals the Only Way She’d Return to RHOBH

Teddi Mellencamp was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for three seasons. From seasons 8 to 10, the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp was embroiled in some of the biggest storylines on the show, including the infamous “Puppygate” scandal and the Denise Richards affair drama.

But in September 2020, Teddi shared a video to Instagram to reveal that her days as a RHOBH diamond holder were done. She also poked fun at the perception that she was too “boring” for the Housewives.

“I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what’s going on,” Teddi told fans at the time. “I recently found out that my contract as a ‘Housewife’ is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it will be best…’ I’m not gonna do that, that’s not who I am.”

“Of course, when I got the news, I was sad,” she added. “It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show.”

Teddi Mellencamp Answered Questions About the Housewives in a Recent Instagram Q&A

Teddi did not leave the spotlight post-Housewives. She made cameos on seasons 11 and 12 of the Bravo reality show, and she also used her RHOBH fame to launch a podcast with fellow former Housewife, Tamra Judge. The two talk all things Housewives—and more – on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

In May 2022, Teddi posted an Instagram Q&A with fans, where she answered questions about her Housewives status.

When one fan asked her if she would “consider returning as a Housewife” Teddi replied, “I would rather go on Ultimate Girls Trip then go back to Housewives.”

In case that answer wasn’t clear enough, when another fan asked Teddi if there was “any chance” of her “holding a diamond again,” she replied, “If I go to Homegoods and buy my own.”

The mom of three revealed that she still keeps in touch with the RHOBH Fox Force Five — which includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne — on the regular, telling one fan she talks to her former co-stars “ a good amount…couple times a week.”

When asked if the RHOBH drama is scripted, Teddi gave a resounding “No.” But she added, “On TV sometimes you are more animated and care more than you would in regular life. Plus, some of us aren’t shown in all areas of our lives so it’s even more magnified what you do see.”

Teddi also got real when asked to name a Housewife she wouldn’t have on “Two Ts in a Pod.”

“Denise or Camille I could do without having on the pod,” she replied.

Teddi butted heads with Denise Richards during her final season on the show and later claimed the “Wild Things” star had her blocked on social media, per The Daily Mail.

As for Camille Grammer, she once tweeted a negative comment about Teddi’s diet company, which sparked an online feud involving Kyle Richards, who came to Teddi’s defense, per Hollywood Life.

Teddi Mellencamp Previously Downplayed the Chance of Her Ever Returning to RHOBH as a ‘Friend Of’

The fan Q&A isn’t the first time in recent months that Teddi has talked about returning to RHOBH. In March 2022, she told Us Weekly in a video interview that she would never be interested in a reduced “friend of” role like Kathy Hilton signed on for.

“No, I think a conversation, if I was ever to come back, would be as a Housewife,” she said. “Knowing now what it feels like to step in for a second, just even that one dinner last year, it didn’t feel right to me.”

Teddi added that a lot is expected of the reduced role, without the full paycheck.

“I think then it puts you in a situation where you have to deliver in the moment and it all comes down on you and really you’re not being paid as a Housewife,” she explained. “It’s not something I’m willing to compromise at this point.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back