Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Who She Believes Was the Rudest Housewife at BravoCon

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave interviewed numerous Bravo stars at the 2022 BravoCon for her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. During an October 2022 episode of their podcast, Judge and Arroyave shared their thoughts about the convention, which was held during the weekend of October 14.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the RHOBH alum revealed she believed Judge’s former RHOC co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, was the “rudest” celebrity at BravoCon. She clarified that she empathized with Gunvalson, as she was also fired from her respective Housewives franchise.

“I went out of my way to be nice to Vicki because I know what it’s like to feel in that situation where it’s like one, listen, I’m fired too. But I was also paid to be there to do certain things and I’m podcasting, whatever,” stated Arroyave.

She then asserted that she “went out of her way to be friendly to [Gunvalson]” during the weekend of the convention.

“When anyone else was around she just had this sour look on her face all of the time, like she was mad, like didn’t want anyone else to succeed. I definitely don’t feel that way. I want everyone to succeed,” said the former Bravo personality.

Judge chimed in that she has been having issues with Gunvalson following BravoCon. She asserted that she also tried to include her former RHOC co-star during the convention.

“I even went to her room saying ‘hey do you want to come out to dinner tonight?’ No, no, no,” recalled the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Revealed She Argued With Vicki Gunvalson During the 2022 BravoCon

During a different October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge revealed she and Gunvalson had gotten into a fight. She explained that the mother of two was unhappy that she admitted to arguing with her castmates while filming RHOC season 17.

“She told me that she doesn’t want to see any arguing, no arguing on the show this year. And I said ‘well I’ve been arguing with everybody.’ And she goes ‘that is stupid, why would you go on that show and argue? The fans don’t want to see arguing, they want to see getting along.’ I go ‘no they don’t!’” shared Judge.

Ashley Darby Confronted Vicki Gunvalson During BravoCon

During an October 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” filmed at BravoCon, Gunvalson was confronted by “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby. The RHOC alum addressed Darby’s claims that she stated she did not know her during a 2018 episode of “Housewife to Housewife.”

“I was told I was going to do an interview with a Housewife. And when I walked in the interview room, I had never met Ashley, I didn’t know what show she was on, and I was kind of like, ‘Well, where’s the Housewife?’ So there we go, that was it, that’s the truth,” said Gunvalson.

Darby chimed in that the former Bravo star was “very dismissive for no apparent reason.”

“We were both there for the same purpose, okay? Obviously, I’m a Housewife if the panel was called ‘Housewife to Housewife,’” stated the RHOP star.

The 34-year-old also asserted that the former RHOC personality “was rude for no f***** reason.”

Gunvalson ended up apologizing to Darby, stating, “I will apologize because I now know who she is.”

