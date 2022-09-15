Teddi Mellencamp Slammed for Talking About Kathy Hilton

Teddi Mellencamp regularly shares her thoughts about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but some fans think she overstepped when talking about her former co-star’s family member.

In a clip from her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast with Tamra Judge, the former RHOBH star talked about Kathy Hilton’s on-camera plug of a tequila company during the cast’s trip to Aspen.

In the episode “The Girl With the Diamond Earrings,” Hilton was met with a rude reaction from her co-stars when she suggested they all do a “bottoms up.” As Hilton held up a bottle of Casa Del Sol tequila, she revealed that she was an investor in the brand, but her sister Kyle Richards began to rudely laugh and mock her. None of the RHOBH stars agreed to try Hilton’s tequila.

Hilton’s daughter, Paris, later tweeted that the RHOBH stars were “so unkind” to her mom.

“I felt bad for her,” former RHOBH star Denise Richards tweeted of Hilton. “‘You could see her feelings were genuinely hurt…”

Teddi Mellencamp Dissed Kathy Hilton on Her Podcast

But not everyone felt bad for Hilton. On the “Two T’s” episode, Mellencamp and Judge weighed in on Hilton’s behavior during the Aspen trip. Mellencamp called out Hilton for sleeping and skipping a snowmobile outing with the rest of the cast.

“And then she comes up and wants her two seconds of a schtick and then to plug her tequila,” Mellencamp added.

“How does she get away with that?“ Judge asked. before noting that people don’t like it when a Housewife walks in and plugs a product.

On social media, fans blasted the two T’s for their comments, with many zeroing in on Mellencamp, who is best friends with Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards.

“They have no room to talk. We had to watch Teddi’s boring a** all in retreat & Tamra was the throwing showers & bat mitzvahs at Cut fitness just for promo,” one viewer tweeted.

“Isn’t Teddi supposed to be great friends with Kyle?’ another fan asked. “Kathy is Kyle’s sister what makes her think she can talk about Kathy like that …#RHOBHMeanGirls.”

“That part really gets me, like how is Kyle besties with someone who talks about her sister like that?! They may have their own issues but it’s also her daughters’ aunt.. and she keeps Teddy around,” another wrote.

“The fact Teddi feels comfortable going on her Podcast and slating @KathyHilton speaks volumes about Kyle. I can’t imagine having friends who think it’s okay to talk about my sister #RHOBH,” another wrote.

The Tequila Takedown is Just Beginning on RHOBH

Fans have only seen the beginning of the tequila drama.

The Sept. 14, 2022 RHOBH episode, “Rocky Mountain Bye,” showed Hilton getting upset with the group after she noted that a bar they were at carried her tequila brand. Lisa Rinna was then seen ordering a shot of 818 tequila, which she says is her “friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila.”

Hilton complained about her co-stars ordering the rival tequila in front of her, adding, “And Kyle isn’t doing a f***ing thing about it.”

“I am f***ing p***ed off,” Hilton said as she left the bar.

