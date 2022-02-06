Former RHOBH Star on Noella Bergener: ‘She’s a Lot for Me to Handle’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave commented on Noella Bergener’s behavior on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16, episode 7. During the episode, Bergener arrived separately in Cabo San Lucas. She explained to her co-stars that she had issues at the airport trying to get to Mexico.

“Poor little rich girl problems, I brought my passport card ‘cause I mean every time we’ve gone to Mexico, we’re flying private, but what I was told though was it was the airport policy you need to have a passport for international travel,” explained the reality television personality.

During a confessional interview, Bergener noted that she is accustomed “to a certain way of travel” as she would go on a private plane before her separation from her estranged husband, James Bergener.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Spoke About Noella Bergener on Their Podcast

During a January 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave shared that she did not appreciate Bergener’s comments regarding traveling on private planes.

“What I didn’t particularly like was that she said was ‘You know, I’m used to flying a certain level and when you flying on private planes’ – I’m like you have not been with this guy you’re entire life. You didn’t grow up flying on private planes,” asserted Arroyave.

She went on to say that her father, singer John Mellencamp “flies on private jets all the time,” but she still travels “on regular planes.”

“Don’t get me wrong – I like flying private, I mean I enjoy it but the point, don’t act like you’ve never had to take a regular flight and you don’t know. Please,” stated the former Bravo star.

Judge chimed in that Bergener is “too much,” and Arroyave agreed with her assessment.

“She’s a lot for me to handle,” stated the mother-of-four.

Noella Bergener Discussed Her Dating Life in January 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, Bergener shared that she is dating someone new following her separation from James, who she wed in 2020. While she did not reveal the identity of her beau, she shared that she has “known [him] for years.”

“He knew me, married, and knew my husband, that’s not weird at all,” quipped Bergener.

The 36-year-old also noted that she and the man she is dating have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”

“We’ve always kept it where it should be as really good friends, but he was one of those that just constantly checked in on me like the moment James left, like how are you, did the kids need anything, like one of those. And it’s just very, very fresh, so who knows. At the end of the day I have an amazing friend but now we’re friends who kiss,” said the mother-of-two.

During the interview, the reality television personality shared that she is not opposed to the idea of marrying again.

“I would very much love with the right guy or girl, I would really very much love to be married again,” revealed the former model.

To see more of Bergener, check out new episodes of “RHOC” on Wednesdays on Bravo.

