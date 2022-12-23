RHOBH Star’s Daughter Injured Days Before Christmas

A former star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ended up in the emergency room days before Christmas.

In a December 2022 post on her Instagram story, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp shared news about one of her kids with fans.

Mellencamp has three children with her husband Edwin Arroyave: daughters Slate, son Cruz, and youngest daughter, Dove. She also has a stepdaughter, Isabella, from her husband’s previous relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Mellencamp’s Daughter Slate is Wearing a Cast on Her Hand

In a post shared on December 21, 2022, Mellencamp shared footage as she sat in an urgent care facility with her daughter, Slate. In the clip, the 10-year-old held up her right hand, which was in a blue cast.

“Of course, this had to happen on a scooter,” Mellencamp was heard saying of her daughter’s injury. She then revealed that her daughter’s doctor cleared her to ride horses.

“At least it’s waterproof and a cool color,” Mellencamp added of the cast. “They said she could still ride with it.”

Mellencamp later showed Slate dressed in her riding gear and captioned a photo, “Dark out — fingers wrapped and off to ride.” She also posted a video of her daughter riding her horse at a Los Angeles area stable.

This isn’t the first time Slate has suffered a hand injury. In 2020, Mellencamp revealed that her daughter “smashed her finger in the door” and the tip was “amputated,” according to Bravo.com. The child underwent skin graft surgeries following the serious injury.

Teddi Mellencamp Said Horses Gave Her Daughter “Hope” Following Her Injury

Following Slate’s earlier finger injury, Mellencamp posted an update to Instagram to reveal how much riding helped her through the trauma.

“Tears thinking about how much happiness horses have brought to Slate’s life,” she captioned a photo of her daughter with her horse. “During her hardest days with her finger, they gave her hope and a goal – to heal so she could learn to ride.”

Mellencamp also has a love for riding. The future RHOBH star told Sideline magazine she was “born with the bug” to ride horses.

“I was 4 years old when I started riding, and it was back when I lived in Indiana,” she revealed. “My next-door neighbor taught little up-down lessons on Shetland ponies, and from the second I started doing that, I was hooked. As I got older and we moved to South Carolina, my parents put me in different sports in addition to riding. I was like, Can’t I just ride on more days? Why do I have to do anything else? It was always in me; it was what I wanted to do.”

The Real Housewives star also credited riding for giving her “focus” and “positivity.” According to My Equestrian Style, Mellencamp started doing competitions at a young age and traveled with her trainers. In 2018, she said she doesn’t push her kids to ride if they don’t want to — but Slate has clearly followed her passion for the sport.

Mellencamp did take a step back from competitive riding for a while due to a foot injury, but in 2021 she participated in her first show in several years, per BravoTV.com

