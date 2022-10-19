‘Real Housewives’ Rally Around Co-Star Following Serious Medical Diagnosis

A former full-time “Real Housewives” star received a serious medical diagnosis and she is getting support from other women in the franchise.

“Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” she captioned an Instagram post on October 11, 2022.

Following some additional tests, Mellencamp learned that she had two additional areas on her back that came back as melanoma. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, she underwent a PET scan. Following the test, she provided fans with an additional update and shared a bit about what lies ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Doctors Think Mellencamp May Be ‘Predisposed to Melanomas’

Following the results of her PET scans, Mellencamp’s doctors think that she may be “predisposed to melanomas.” In an Instagram post, she shared what her next steps will be.

“I will need wide encision surgery removal and nodal mapping. During the surgery they will also do a sentinel lymphnoid biopsy. Because with a PET scan they can’t see if it’s spread to lymph nodes. I am getting 2 more biopsies of new locations today and surgery is on Tuesday. Spots 3 & 4 in the pic near my shoulder are the ones they are concerned could go to lymph nodes and will be a large connected removal,” she shared.

She will also be meeting with a geneticist to see if she has the BRCA2 mutation. The BRCA2 mutation is genetic and women who test positive are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer or ovarian cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Several ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Shared Warm Wishes With Mellencamp as She Continues on This Scary Journey

Mellencamp is staying positive and is leaning on her support system, including her husband, Edwin Arroyave, during this trying time. Shortly after she shared her latest updates on October 18, 2022, several “Real Housewives” stars dropped by the comments section to send Mellencamp love.

“Keeping you in my thoughts and sending tons of love,” Jackie Goldschneider from RHONJ wrote.

“Thinking of you & sending [love],” Luann de Lesseps from RHONY fame added.

“Sending you love and prayers for a healthy, speedy recovery,” said RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs.

“Sending you love and hugs,” “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan commented.

“Sending you lots of love, strength and prayers,” RHOM’s Dr. Nicole Martin wrote.

Several other “Housewives” stars, including RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley, RHOA’s Drew Sidora, and RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein all left comments by way of emoji.

Mellencamp thanked everyone for the outpouring of support and encouraged others to go for their skin checks. According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, it is recommended that people over the age of 20 see a dermatologist for a skin check every year. Early detection of skin cancer is important in the course of treatment and overall outcome of patients who are diagnosed with melanoma.

