Teddi Mellencamp Slams Sutton Stracke as ‘Hypocritical’ Amid Erika Jayne Drama

Even though Teddi Mellencamp is no longer a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t stop her from stirring the pot.

During a September 3, 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, Mellencamp slammed star Sutton Stracke as a hypocrite for the way she has been treating Erika Girardi this season.

“I do think it’s a little bit hypocritical to never ask somebody questions about their personal life to then all of a sudden want all of the questions answered,” Mellencamp said. “Like nobody was grilling her about all of these personal details before, they were just letting it be. Nobody knew who Sutton was before ‘Real Housewives’, nobody even knew who I was either, but if you’re really concerned about your reputation, if you want to uphold, like, an amazing reputation and all of the charities you’re in and all the things, you don’t go on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ … so that argument is a little flawed for me.”

So far, on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Stracke and Girardi have been at odds after Stracke has continued to question Girardi about the current lawsuits involving her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Girardi is currently being accused by multiple former clients of embezzling their settlement money.

Mellencamp Said That She Was ‘Proud’ of Girardi for Opening up This Season

While on the podcast, Mellencamp also admitted that she was “proud” of her friend Girardi for how open she has been during this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I can’t imagine how challenging this has been for her. I’m proud that she’s been able to be so open,” Mellencamp said. “I think Erika’s excellent at being a really good friend to other people and I think it’s hard for her to let people in. I think that even though people may want more and every single crumb of detail, this is more than she ever has shared before and I think that goes to show how much she’s probably really been struggling.”

Girardi Said That She Will ‘Remember Those Who Were Against Me’

It’s a good thing that Mellencamp is on Girardi’s side, because during the most recent September 1, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi had a strong message for those who were against her.

“There’s going to be a day when all of this is behind me, and it’s going to be a very sweet day,” Girardi said to the ladies while they were at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party, per People. “I’m going to remember those who were with me, and I’m going to remember those who were against me. Trust me.” And, when Stracke confronted her about her ongoing legal issues during the dinner, Girardi lashed out. “You’re trying to accuse me of lying and I’m not a liar,” Girardi said. “Do you know something about my life that I don’t? If you do, speak up. I’m very interested to know. Look at me, I’ll go head-on with you all f****** day. I’m telling the truth. I am not a liar. You have a lot of f******* nerve.” Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

