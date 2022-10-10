RHOBH Alum Says ‘Somebody Was Caught in a Big Old Lie’ During Season 12 Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke appeared on an October 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” During the episode, Cohen brought up the upcoming RHOBH season 12 reunion special. He asked Stracke “who got caught in the biggest lie” while filming the reunion. When Stracke replied that she did not know, Cohen responded that he believed she did not “want to say” who had lied during the special.

Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about Stracke’s WWHL comments during an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. The 41-year-old mentioned that “Sutton would not admit to who was the biggest liar at the reunion.” She then claimed that she “know[s] that somebody was caught in lie” at the season 12 reunion.

“I know somebody was caught in a big old lie at the reunion. I’m not going to say who but the fact that Sutton also wouldn’t say who is very telling,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

She also asserted that Stracke was not the RHOBH cast member who lied while filming the season 12 reunion special.

“I think Sutton is like clumsy with her words but I don’t think that Sutton is like a liar,” said Arroyave.

Garcelle Beauvais Shared Information About the Season 12 Reunion

In a September 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais shared that “there were a lot of uncomfortable moments” while filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

“At the end, we didn’t even take a group photo. We didn’t say goodbye to one another. I mean, Sutton and I had dinner with our glam team,” shared the “Coming to America” star with a laugh. “But we just went our separate ways. It was really, really interesting. Normally we do a group shot or something fabulous and we didn’t even do that for our finale either. So it’s been a really intense season.”

She then shared she hoped she and her castmates can have more fun together during future RHOBH seasons.

“I think let’s keep it light, let’s just have fun. I think that the audience also wants us to have fun and be glamorous. And not be so heavy and dark,” said Beauvais.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Her Time on RHOBH in June 2022

During a June 2022 interview with OK! magazine, Beauvais spoke about starring on RHOBH. She noted that “fans are obsessed” with the franchise.

“I have done some amazing things throughout my career but I’ve never gotten more attention since I have joined the Housewives and I get it and get why people love the show. They root for who they want to and you know, so they all get involved,” said Beauvais.

She also shared that starring on the show helped her realize that she is a loyal friend.

“I realized that my loyalty to friends is important. Do you know what I mean? Normally, you don’t get tested like that in real life right, I think on the show I realized that I am a loyal friend and maybe my friends would have said that outside of the show but I feel like it strengthened my convictions,” shared the mother of three.

