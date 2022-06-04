Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge Slammed for TikTok Video

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge co-hosts a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod,” with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. On June 2, the “RHOC” alum posted a TikTok video of herself dancing with Arroyave to the song “Legs, Hips, Body” by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Lenice Burruss-Tucker. The duo showed off their moves in a spacious room with wooden floors. Arroyave wore a pink mini dress, while Judge sported a green blazer dress.

In the caption, Judge referenced that they were headed to the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which will air on June 5.

Several TikTok users flocked to the post’s comments section.

“What is happening here?” asked a commenter.

“This was painful,” asserted a second social media user.

“Wtf! So awkward,” wrote a different person.

“i need to unsee this. i need financial compensation,” added another.

“Wow that’s embarrassing 😂😂😂,” chimed in a fifth TikTok user.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the TikTok Video

On June 3, a Reddit user shared Judge’s TikTok video on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few commenters took to the comments section to share that they did not appreciate the video.

“They watched that and was like, yup, looks good, post it,” wrote a commenter.

“LOL. They thought they ate,” added another.

“How can the daughter of a musician not have any rhythm?” shared a different person, in reference to Arroyave’s father, singer John Mellencamp.

“Why do they look so confused? It’s like the dinner scene in Beetlejuice when everyone comes to and have no idea what the f*** just possessed their bodies,” commented a Reddit user.

“They’re clearly drunk, right? No sober person would intentionally move their body that way and then put the evidence on the internet,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Both of them are so f****** annoying,” wrote a commenter.

“Teddi is so thirsty i cannot,” added a different person.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Presenting at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on Her Podcast

Judge and Arroyave spoke about the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on a June 2022 episode of their podcast. Arroyave shared that she was Judge’s date for the event. The “RHOC” star also disclosed that she was nervous to be a presenter at the awards show.

“I woke up nervous as h*** because I’ve never presented ever in my life. The most I’ve ever done is go on stage with the A-list Awards back in the day for Bravo, so this is the very first time I’ll be on stage and I don’t know why it just suddenly hit me in my stomach. I woke up and I got nervous, I had this kind of anxiety in forever, so I took CBD, some Alka-Seltzer, hot shower,” shared Judge.

On June 3, Judge shared pictures taken at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED with her Instagram followers. The slideshow includes photos of the “RHOC” alum posing with Bravo stars like Dorinda Medley, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Lindsay Hubbard.

“My first time attending The MTV AWARDS 💚 tune in the Sunday 💚 Hair: @michellehair Makeup: @tommywilliambeauty Spray tan @organic_beach_spray_tans,” read the caption of the post.

READ NEXT: Antonia Gorga Is all Grown Up at Her Junior Prom (Photos)