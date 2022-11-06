RHOBH Alum Plans to Talk to Andy Cohen Again After Confronting Him About Being ‘Fired’

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star didn’t hold back when she got an opportunity to talk to Andy Cohen at BravoCon — and she says that she is planning on talking to him again.

Teddi Mellencamp appeared on seasons 8 through 10 as a full-time star and as a guest for two more seasons before being let go. At BravoCon, Mellencamp got an opportunity to confront Cohen about the end of her time on the show.

“The listeners want to know, why did I get fired?” she asked during an interview with Cohen for her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. Interestingly, Cohen didn’t give her much of an answer — but he did seem to hint at her possibly being able to return.

“I think one of the successes of Real Housewives franchise is that for 16 years, we have been taking people in and out of the game and it’s like the mob, once you are out, you are never truly out,” he said. “Here you are. Here we are. I feel like – and you turn up occasionally and I just feel like sometimes you have to take a player out of the game and keep it fresh,” he added.

And now that the two have had that conversation, Mellencamp said that she feels open to texting Cohen in the future.

Mellencamp Said She Will ‘Reach Out’ to Cohen ‘Soon’

In an interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon, Mellencamp was amongst several “Real Housewives” stars who were asked if they ever called Cohen to complain about anything. Mellencamp told the outlet that she hadn’t previously done so, but said that she had recently talked to Cohen about why she was “fired” from RHOBH.

“I didn’t text him or reach out about it [at the time],” she explained. She went on to say that she will probably “reach out” to him “soon,” “now that we’ve had that conversation.”

Fans have mixed feelings about Mellencamp being gone from RHOBH, and many expressed such in the comments section of an Instagram post that she shared, teasing her podcast with Cohen in the caption.

“I had to ask Andy why I got fired. What do you think the answer was?” Mellencamp asked her Instagram followers on October 14, 2022.

“Cause you are boring and not fun to watch at all,” one person responded.

“If they would fire Crystal and bring you back, we’d be good to go. To much nonsense comes out of her mouth,” someone else said.

Would Mellencamp Be Open to Returning to RHOBH?

Mellencamp didn’t elaborate about what she may want to talk with Cohen about, but it sounds like she could be angling for a RHOBH return.

In an interview with Us Weekly in March 2022, Mellencamp admitted that she “missed” the show — but said that she wasn’t interested in a “friend of” role. She explained that she was going to make a brief appearance in season 12 — which she did.

“But in regards to filming in-scene, doing a drop-in like that is not something I’m interested in doing,” Mellencamp said. “The good news is the women I’m friends with I still see and talk to all the time, so that’s not missing. But I mean, it was a big part of my life for a long time. But I’m happier without it. But of course you miss things. It’s like that boyfriend that didn’t treat you the best but you still think about him from time to time,” she added.

As for how the other women would feel if Mellencamp came back, there is at least one who would really like it.

“I would give anything for that because I had so much fun with her on the show and I love being with her,” Mellencamp’s BFF Kyle Richards told the Daily Mail Australia in July 2022.

