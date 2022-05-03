Fans React to Teddi Mellencamp’s New Look

Teddi Mellencamp looked so different in new photos posted to social media.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spent that day at Disneyland with fellow “Housewives” stars Kyle Richards and Tamra Judge, and fans couldn’t get over her new look – and not just because she was wearing personalized Mickey mouse ears.

As she posed with her pals in the famous California theme park, the 40-year-old mom of three sported a blonde bob after recently chopping inches off of her hair, but that wasn’t the only thing that looked different about her, fans noted.

Fans Speculated About What Procedures Teddi Mellencamp Has Done

In comments to a photo of the trio shared on the @BravoHousewives Instagram account, many fans zeroed in on Teddi. The former RHOBH star was dressed in all-white cut-off shorts, t-shirt and sneakers as she posed for the photo, and some fans didn’t recognize her at all.

“Wtf did teddy do to her face,” one fan asked.

“She has an entirely new face,” another agreed.

“Teddi unrecognizable,” a third follower chimed in.

Some fans said it looked like Teddi has been to a plastic surgeon, while others attributed her changed look to other cosmetic procedures.

“And Teddi hit the plastic surgeon revolving door waaaaay too many times,” one commenter wrote.

“Looks like Teddi had some work done,” another commenter agreed.

“Obv lips, Botox, filler…they all do it I know—imo she’s had tooo much.. “ another wrote of the ex RHOBH star.

“Teddi does not look like Teddi anymore — the evolution of Botox,” another added.

“Maybe a face-lift – doesn’t look like herself at all here,” came another comment.

And another commenter told Teddi that she needs to “lay off” of all of the products and cosmetic work.

Teddi Mellencamp Has Never Hidden the Fact that She’s Had Cosmetic Procedures Done on Her Face & Body

Teddi has been upfront with fans about her past cosmetic procedures on her face and body. In 2019, she confirmed that she underwent a breast augmentation according to People. When a social media follower asked Teddi if she’d had her nose done, she replied, “Not on my nose. I did on my tatas.” She explained that while her breasts “didn’t need a lift,” but “they deflated after breastfeeding and weight loss so they added 210 cc implants.”

“I had my boobs done back before I started Housewives and I don’t regret it but that’s just me,” she told fans that same year, per BravoTV.com.

In an Instagram post, she also teased that her husband, Edwin Arroyave, “bought” her boobs.

In March 2020, Teddi revealed that she couldn’t wait to go back to her favorite cosmetic procedures following her pregnancy with her youngest daughter, Dove.

“I will be getting Botox and lasers and all kinds of things whenever I’m allowed,” she told fans at the time, per Bravo.

And in March 2022, she shared before and after pics after getting lip and face fillers, per Reality Blurb.

“Filler in my jaw and Botox everywhere. And of course, I did nothing to my lips,” she joked to fans at the time.

