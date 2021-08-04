Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Reason Behind Scary Vertigo Fall

Teddi Mellencamp shared details about a health scare she experienced and how it may have led to her recent in-home accident.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up on her “Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp” podcast to reveal that she tested positive for COVID-19 — despite getting vaccinated — and that one of the worst lingering effects has been bouts of dizziness.

“A while back, I had COVID,” Mellencamp said. “I was vaccinated and my husband was not, which he has since realized what a big mistake that was.”

Mellencamp went on to explain that she was sick for six days with “intense” sweating, chest pain, and dizzy spells, while her husband Edwin Arroyave experienced even worse symptoms for more than two weeks.

“During COVID, the entire time when I had it, my biggest thing that I was feeling is what I call vertigo,” Mellencamp revealed. “I would feel like I was laying on a waterbed and then when I’d get up, I’d feel dizzy. And it kind of lingered with me even post-COVID.”

She added that the lingering dizziness has forced her to put her daily runs on the back burner and shift her lifestyle in other ways, but that it was a recent accident at home that served as her biggest wakeup call that she still needs to take it easy.

Mellencamp Recently Experienced a Vertigo-Related Fall That Gave Her a Busted Lip & Bruised Face

Mellencamp’s lingering vertigo spells from COVID may have led to her recent accident at her home. In July 2021, the former “RHOBH” star shared an Instagram photo of her bruised face and swollen lip after she fainted while rushing into her daughter Slate’s room in the middle of the night.

In the caption to the pic, Mellencamp asked her followers if they had any tips for getting rid of vertigo. In a later video shared to Instagram stories, she revealed that she has been suffering from on-and-off vertigo for months.

On her podcast, Mellencamp admitted that the fainting spell was a “wakeup call” for her.

“I jumped up fast and ran into the room and by the time I got there I couldn’t even get my bearings,” she explained. “My eyes went black and I fainted…. I then tried to quickly pull myself up, which I have since found out is something you’re not supposed to do. When I did that is when I really fell hard and crashed into my lip.”

“It was a really scary experience,” she told her listeners. “I’ve still felt really foggy and just not like myself ever since.”

Mellencamp is Not the Only RHOBH Alum to Test Positive For the COVID-19 Virus

Mellencamp is not the only “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star to come down with COVID-19. Last fall, three cast members and a crew member tested positive for the virus while filming the Bravo reality show. Production for season 11 of “RHOBH” was forced to temporarily shut down after Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton contracted the COVID-19 virus.

In a comment to Mellencamp’s recent post about her experience, Richards revealed that she is still experiencing strange things with smell more than eight months after her own coronavirus diagnosis.

“Post COVID I still smell a strange smell… and coffee smells terrible (which I normally love the smell),” Richards wrote.

