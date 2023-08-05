RHOBH Alum Speaks Out About Vicki Gunvalson’s Diss

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave addressed “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson’s comment about her on the August 2 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” According to Reality Blurb, Arroyave mentioned Gunvalson’s “Watch What Happens Live” appearance during the August 3 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOC star, Tamra Judge. The RHOBH alum noted that Andy Cohen inquired if “Is it true [Gunvalson] banned Teddi Mellencamp from attending the Tres Amigas show,” which also starred Judge and Shannon Beador, on June 27 at the Irvine Improv. The COTO Insurance founder shared she did not allow Arroyave to attending the event.

“Totally true. I can’t stand her,” stated Gunvalson.

Arroyave suggested she did not appreciate Gunvalson’s remark. She suggested she would have preferred if the 61-year-old made a clever comment at her expense.

“If you want to come back with a funny shade, do it. Like, say something funny, reference something from the past,” stated Arroyave.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode with her guest “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Cynthia Bailey, the RHOBH alum referenced that she previously criticized Gunvalson on social media. She asserted, however, that she was kind to Gunvalson when they interacted at the 2022 BravoCon in October 2022. Arroyave also stated that she has made positive comments about the 61-year-old on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“It just kind of screams insecure train wreck. Like, why are you so upset that I am friends with Tamra and we’re doing well together?” said Arroyave.

The 42-year-old also stated that Gunvalson’s “Watch What Happens Live” comment was “just mean.”

“Why would you go so low with me when I don’t even know you?” asked the RHOBH alum.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Being Unable to Go to Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, & Vicki Gunvalson’s Show

During the June 27 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave mentioned that Gunvalson did not want her at her, Judge, and Beador’s June 2023 “An Evening With The Tres Amigas” performance. Judge confirmed that “Vicki doesn’t want [Arroyave] there.” Arroyave stated that she wanted to attend the event “regardless of whatever beef that Vicki and [she] have.”

“How I feel about you surpasses that because I want you to succeed, I want you to do well, and I don’t care about some stupid, random fight that I had with Vicki like two years ago,” stated the Bravo alum.

Judge then explained why Gunvalson did not want Arroyave to attend the “An Evening With The Tres Amigas” performance.

“I think if you were there, it might be a little bit about me and you and that will take away from things, and I disagree with it. I wanted you there,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Another Performance With Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson

Beador, Gunvalson, and Judge will perform together again for another “An Evening With The Tres Amigas” show on August 13 at the Brea Improv in Brea, California. Beador spoke about the upcoming event in an August 2023 interview with “New York Live.” She shared that fans can expect Gunvalson, Judge, and her to answer questions, sing songs, and perform dance numbers.

“We do audience interaction things, so it’s just a really fun night,” said Beador.

The Real for Real founder also noted Gunvalson has guest appearances in RHOC season 17 after a three-year absence. She shared that she appreciated co-starring with Gunvalson on RHOC again.

“I think there’s something about the chemistry between Vicki, Tamra, and I. We just get silly. We have a lot of fun, so I’m over the moon that she is back,” said Beador.