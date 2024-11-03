Former RHOBH Star Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Following Divorce Filing

Teddi Mellencamp was spotted out and about in Los Angeles hours after she announced she was filing for divorce from her husband Edwin Arroyave.

In photos posted by People magazine, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was seen wearing her wedding ring shortly after announcing her surprise split from her husband of 13 years.

Mellencamp was dressed casually while on the phone as she walked down the street. Her large diamond could be seen on her left ring finger.

Mellencamp has been married to Arroyave since 2011. The two have three kids together: Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Divorce Announcement Came 4 Months After She Posted a Loving Anniversary Message to Her Husband

Fans were stunned on November 2 when Mellencamp posted to Instagram to break the news of the end of her marriage. “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” she wrote. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

The former Bravo star admitted she didn’t want to make a “public statement” but felt it was necessary to protect her family from “undue speculation and rumors.”

She did not mention Arroyave at all in her message. The divorce post came two days after Mellencamp posted family Halloween costumes with her kids on Instagram, with no sign of her husband.

In July, Mellencamp posted a loving Instagram tribute to Arroyave on their 13th wedding anniversary.

“15 years together and 13 years married,” she captioned a photo from her wedding day alongside a more recent photo of the couple. “I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo.”

She added, “It’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship. While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Fans Can’t Get Over How Many RHOBH Marriages Have Ended

Fans have been busy on social media in the hours since Mellencamp posted her divorce news.

An Instagram post shared photos of several former couples from the Bravo reality franchise with a caption that “Beverly Hills is in trouble… 😳😳😳 #RHOBH.”

In recent years, Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi have split as have Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky and Dorit and PK Kemsley. All four couples had been featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Only LVP and Rinna’s marriages lasted,” one commenter cracked.

“The two Lisa’s are the only ones still married. Seems like being on a reality show is not good for a marriage,” another agreed.

“The curse of housewives, divorce, jail, bankruptcy, foreclosure,” another chimed in.

“Housewives is cursed, so many marriages, relationships and friendships ruined, “another fan agreed. “Such a shame but also a reality of what fame can do if you let it.”