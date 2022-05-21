Teresa Giudice Addresses Tamra Judge’s Comments: ‘I Was Like, Really?’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice shared her thoughts about former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge in a May 2022 episode of “Housewife To Housewife.” In the episode, “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Echevarria asked the mother of four to name the “Real Housewives” series that she would “not want to be on,” per Reality Blurb. Giudice revealed that she would not be interested in joining the “RHOC” cast. She then suggested that she had an issue with Judge, who left “RHOC” after its fourteenth season.

“I think Tamra, one time I told her something about Jacqueline. She ran back and told her. And then she, she did just put out something recently, Tamra, which I was like, ‘Really?’ People that put out negative things, I just, like ignore them,” said Giudice.

The 50-year-old then shared that she did like “RHOC” star Shannon Beador as well as former “RHOC” personalities Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Luis Ruelas on Her Podcast

While Giudice did not specify Judge’s comments, the “RHONJ” star may have been referring to remarks she made about her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. According to Page Six, Judge stated that Ruelas shared similarities with Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. The publication reported that Ayers was a controversial figure on “RHOC” as he “admitted to forging medical documents” in order to appear as a cancer patient. While recording an April 2022 podcast episode, Judge shared she was aware that Giudice was unhappy with her comments.

“So Teresa unfollowed me because I said that Louie gives me Brooks vibes — you know, Brooks Ayers from ‘Orange County,’ Vicki’s boy,” stated Judge.

She then explained that she believed Ruelas and Ayers were alike because they are “very big on the affirmations.” She also asserted that she thought Ruelas exhibited similar behavior to Gunvalson’s former partner when he gave Giudice a large scroll as an anniversary present.

Page Six reported that Judge commented on Ruelas during a March 2022 episode of her podcast.

“I learned my lesson with Vicki when she was dating Brooks. I knew he was not a good guy, I know he wasn’t the guy for her, but I spoke out about it, and it backfired in my face. At the end of the day, obviously, I was right, but it was so cringey the things he would do and say and the multiple cards. Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki,” stated the former Bravo star.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Planning Her Wedding

Giudice intends to marry her fiance during the summer of 2022. While speaking to Page Six in May 2022, the reality television star shared that her “wedding plans are going amazing.” She also revealed that Ruelas has been hands-on during the wedding planning process.

“Luis is involved with me, and I love that. We’re doing it together, so it’s not just me. I remember my first wedding; I did it by myself. But he’s involved, and I love that,” said the mother of four.

She then listed reasons why she appreciates her soon-to-be-husband.

“We communicate. We get along so wonderful. It’s so great. He’s so good to my daughters; I love his sons. We have a beautiful family together,” stated the Bravo personality.

