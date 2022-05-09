Teresa Giudice Makes Public Apology to Her Brother

The first part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion was filled with dramatics and a lot of the post-episode discussion has been dominated by talk of the arguing between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga, with Giudice blasting her brother as a “b**** boy” and Gorga walking off the stage and threatening to quit the Bravo show.

After the first part aired, Gorga shared a clip from “The Wendy Williams Show,” guest hosted by Michael Rapaport, on his Instagram page that prompted Giudice to apologize for her behavior at the reunion. Gorga’s post from May 5 was captioned, “Love you @michaelrapaport @wendyshow.”

In the 2-minute clip, comedian and Bravo fan Rapaport called out Giudice for her “b**** boy” comment and told Gorga not to quit due to his importance for the show and support from Bravo fans. Giudice took to the comments the following day and wrote, “I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons XOXO.”

Giudice was slammed in the comments after her apology, however, one person writing, “apologize in person.” Another wrote, “you’re just sorry because you got called out by @michaelrapaport!!! Familia don’t treat each other like that.” Someone else said, “well let’s hope you said this in person to your bro!!! Saying sorry on social media isn’t very sincere!!!” Many other fans expressed the opinion that they hoped she apologized in person.

Rapaport Told Gorga Not to Quit & Called Him Great for the Show

In the video, Rapaport said, “No, no, no, don’t you do that Joe Gorga, don’t you dare quit! I understand why you would wanna quit but don’t you do that.” He added that he loves the show and is “Team Joe Gorga” but he said also loves the “queen” of the show, Teresa Giudice.

“But Teresa,” he continued, “where in Jersey, New York, Idaho is ‘b**** boy’ not a bad thing? It’s always a bad thing, especially in New Jersey,” Rapaport, 52, said. “Joe Gorga is so important and should be so beloved by everybody, including his sister, to ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ fans.”

Rapaport called Gorga the greatest househusband of all time and that it’s a “low blow to say that when husbands are involved in the wives’ business, they’re ‘b**** boys.’ Joe Gorga ain’t no b**** boy. Joe Gorga is great for the show.”

The Reunion Became Heated Between Giudice & Gorga & Ended With Gorga Quitting & Walking Off the Set

Viewers saw Giudice criticize Gorga during part one of the RHONJ season 12 reunion for being “too involved” in the women’s drama. “He’s a little too much involved, that’s all I’m saying,” she said, and added that she would say the same if it was her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who was that involved. Host Andy Cohen jumped in to say, “I love it that he’s involved and we invited him here.”

Gorga accused Giudice of putting him down and later told Giudice that he was going to call “Louie a b**** boy” when he arrived on set and Giudice replied, “I love my b**** boy.” She said that being called that is “not a bad thing” and Cohen interjected that it’s “not a good thing.”

At that point, Gorga announced that he was quitting and thanked Bravo for 12 years on the show, before walking off the set. “You know what, be a sister once in a while,” he called back as he walked off.

The second part of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

