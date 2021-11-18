Teresa Giudice Argues With Melissa Gorga Over How She Got on ‘RHONJ’

The first three episodes of the new Peacock reality series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” debuted on November 16. During season 1, episode 3, the show’s stars, Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer, ate lunch together before getting massages.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Argued on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

According to Page Six, Ramona Singer started a discussion with Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga about their time on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” As fans are aware, Giudice has been on “RHONJ” since its first season. Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the cast during its third season.

Singer asked if Giudice “had no idea [the Gorgas] were coming on the show.” Gorga asserted that her sister-in-law was aware that she and her husband would be appearing on “RHONJ” season 3. Giudice refuted her claims and stated “Real Housewives” producer Andy Cohen informed her about the casting decision.

“I didn’t know until I got the phone call from Andy,” said the mother-of-four.

She then made the claim that Cohen informed her that Gorga had reached out to him to become a “RHONJ” star.

“Andy called me and said your sister-in-law keeps DMing me. She wants to get on the show,” said Giudice.

When Gorga insisted that she “never DMed him,” Giudice told her to “take it up with [Cohen].” Gorga stated that Bravo had contacted her first “to interview [her].” She revealed that she did not tell Giudice about being approached to star on “RHONJ” as they “weren’t speaking.”

Giudice stated that she did not recall why she was not in contact with her brother or sister-in-law. She suggested that “they were mad that [she] wasn’t putting them on the show.” Gorga then asserted that she and her husband “did not want to be on the show that way.” She later noted that Bravo was interested in them joining the series because “it’s a family show.” She also stated that Giudice was not pleased that they had become cast members.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to fight with my family.’ To me, family’s everything,” explained Giudice.

While Giudice and Gorga did not come to an argument regarding the situation, they made up after getting their massages.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship in October 2021

Teresa Giudice is currently engaged to Luis Ruelas. On October 23, the 49-year-old announced her engagement on Instagram.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Giudice also shared that she believed her deceased mother, Antonia Gorga, and father Giacinto Gorga “sent [Ruelas] to [her] from that day [she] prayed to them on Bay Blvd,” located in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Giudice shared similar comments about Ruelas during an October 2021 appearance on the “Knockin’ Doorz Down” podcast. She explained when her “parents passed someone said you should ask your parents if you want something.” She shared that she had rented a summer house in Seaside Heights and decided to take a walk on Bay Boulevard.

“I was walking one day, I started talking to my parents up there, I was looking up in the sky and I was like Ma, Baba… I’m like, ‘send me a guy who is everything you ever wanted for me and more like and you know, someone who will treat me the way — you know, the way I should be treated and everything,’” stated Giudice.

She revealed that “a few weeks later on Bay Boulevard,” she happened to run into Ruelas while she was on a walk with her two friends.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Debuts New Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it