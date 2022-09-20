Are Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Talking Again?

Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga are at odds following a blowout fight that occurred at the taping of the final episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13. Things were so bad, in fact, that Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga didn’t attend Giudice’s August 6, 2022, wedding.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of her “On Display” podcast on which Joe was a guest.

Giudice has also spoken out about her brother and sister-in-law’s decision to skip her wedding to Louie Ruelas.

“Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it. You’ll see it play out on TV,” Giudice said during a preview episode of her brand new podcast, “Namaste B******.” Giudice has said that the people who wanted to be at her wedding were there, and she hasn’t paid much attention to the feud with her brother and sister-in-law otherwise — publicly, anyway.

Now, however, her friend and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star is speaking out about the status of the Giudice-Gorga feud.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dolores Catania Said Things Are ‘Bad’ Between Giudice & Her Brother

While some people may have thought things would have blown over by now, it sounds like Giudice and Joe and Melissa are still on the outs.

“It’s definitely at a high stage of bad,” Dolores Catania told Page Six. Interestingly, however, Catania doesn’t think the relationship is severed forever.

“I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet, if I were to speak in medical terms. I’ve seen people come back from a lot worse,” she said. A longtime friend of the Gorga and Giudice families, Catania is hopeful that they will all find their way back to each other.

“They had a very small family to begin with and now all they have is each other. They weren’t raised to not get along. They weren’t raised to not have their families together,” she told Page Six, adding, “When things are emotional between people — as they are right now — you stay out of it, away from it, let things calm down and then hopefully they’ll come back together at some point,” she says of the present estrangement.”

Fans Will Have to Wait a Bit Longer for the Season 13 RHONJ Trailer

If you were hoping to have a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 trailer in the coming weeks, well, you’ll be waiting a bit longer.

In August 2022, executive producer Andy Cohen shared a bit of an update on the highly anticipated trailer. When a fan account tweeted him and asked when fans could expect the trailer, Cohen responded, “no time soon!”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is wrapping up its season, which will be followed by a multi-part reunion, perhaps sometime in October. From there, Bravo may choose to air Giudice’s wedding special, which may air in one night or over the course of a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Giudice is competing on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” and wouldn’t be able to film RHONJ til she is voted off (or until the show ends).

