Former RHOBH Star Disapproves of Teresa Giudice’s Body-Shaming Comments

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s behavior on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame.

While recording the April 22 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave revealed she had an issue with Giudice body-shaming her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star Margaret Josephs. As fans are aware, in “RHONJ” season 12, episode 9, the 49-year-old stated that if the fashion designer wore the leggings from her collaboration with Electric Yoga “her a** wouldn’t jiggle so much” while playing softball for a charity event. In season 12, episode 12, she commented on Josephs’ eating habits after apologizing to her castmates for pushing drinks and plates onto the fashion designer at a restaurant in Nashville.

“I know I didn’t eat dinner last night, I know Margaret did, but I didn’t eat dinner last night, she always eats dinner,” stated Giudice.

After she made the comment, Jackie Goldschneider, who has been open about her eating disorder, reprimanded her.

When Josephs confronted Giudice about her comments in season 12, episode 13, the mother of four denied “fat-shaming” her.

Arroyave shared that if she was Josephs, she would have taken issue with “how [Giudice] continuously body shames her.” She stated that she disapproved of the behavior and asserted that Giudice has “to stop” making those kinds of comments.

“Teresa going on ‘she’s never going to miss a meal,’ it’s just not necessary conversation especially at the dinner table and you can see it immediately triggers Jackie,” stated the former “RHOBH” personality.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and asserted that Giudice’s comments were “just mean.”

Margaret Josephs Discussed Teresa Giudice’s Comments in an April 2022 Interview

Josephs shared how she felt about Giudice’s comments regarding her body during an April 2022 Us Weekly interview. She shared that she did not appreciate her co-star’s attempt at an apology.

“You give a lame apology, then you insult me and body-shame me and you know, say, ‘Well, at least she got this.’ It’s so rude and degrading and you know, and you think it’s funny, it’s not cute. It’s never cute. I was pissed [and] agitated,” stated the fashion designer.

The 55-year-old clarified that she was able to shake off the comments.

“Thank God I’m tough [and] strong, but if it was anybody else and any young woman, you know, that could really cut somebody and on a season when we’re talking about eating disorders [after Jackie Goldschneider admitted to struggling with one], which [Teresa] didn’t really know about … I don’t know where your head is that you think that’s acceptable. It’s never acceptable to body-shame anybody. We’re in an era of body positivity,” asserted the “RHONJ” star.

Dolores Catania Defended Teresa Giudice’s Behavior at The Nashville Restaurant

During an April 2022 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Dolores Catania defended Giudice’s behavior at the Nashville restaurant in season 12, episode 11. She noted that quite a few members of the “RHONJ” cast have lashed out.

“We all have our breaking points and get there you’ve seen Marge, you’ve seen me, you’ve seen every single one of us get to that point but after it’s over, it’s like a bad night out that you don’t want to remember. No one is proud of that. And then you feel bad that you did it,” stated the reality television personality.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Compares Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex to RHONJ Star