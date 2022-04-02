RHONJ Daughter Calls out Teresa Giudice’s Body Shaming Comments

A daughter of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has called out Teresa Giudice for “body-shaming” Margaret Josephs.

On RHONJ season 12 episode 9, the feuding castmates were playing softball for charity. Giudice had brought her sportswear line for the ladies to wear while they played but Josephs refused due to the ongoing tensions.

Later in the episode, Giudice made a comment about the way Josephs’ butt looked “jiggly” and if she had worn her line, it wouldn’t have looked that way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Holmes Takes Aim at Teresa Giudice for ‘Body-Shaming’ Margaret Josephs

Many fans called out Giudice for the comments and a former castmate even chimed in.

Ashley Holmes, the daughter of Giudice’s former best friend Jacqueline Laurita, took to her Instagram Stories to blast Giudice.

“Body shaming someone while trying to sell workout apparel ain’t it …” she wrote according to a screenshot shared on Reddit.

Fans joined in with Holmes on the thread.

“Love and light, b****,” someone wrote.

“I know 20 is adult age but the Gia butt grab and comparison was kind of cringe and sad for me,” a fan pointed out. “Like damn Tre you are grown and hot enough to sell it yourself, your behavior toward the other women didn’t make them want to wear your stuff, I get it you’re irritated but your stupid is showing every time you do sht like that.”

“Teresa will not understand this,” another person commented.

“I would f****** love if they brought back Jaq and Ashley to go for tre and Gia just to take ‘em down a peg,” another fan wrote.

“Never thought I’d be cheering on Ashlee, but here we are,” someone commented.

“Teresa is really at her worst in this whole thing,” someone wrote. “She has an army of fans who apologize for all of this s*** but it’s gross. Plain and simple. What she’s really mad about is people asking questions about what was a VERY PUBLIC story about her boyfriend. You are on a reality show, you’re dating someone who has had their private dating life go public… of course it’s fodder for the show.”

Margaret Josephs Thinks Teresa Giudice’s ‘Jiggly’ Butt Comments ‘Shows Her Level of Maturity, Trying to Fat Shame Me’

While appearing on the Real Housewives of New Jersy After Show, Josephs addressed the comments by Giudice.

“I was there for that charity event, I wasn’t gonna let anything she said at that second take away from what I was there for,” Josephs said on the show. “It’s indicative of her character to attempt to make a charity event – insert herself into it – to say something rude at the charity event. It shows her level of maturity, trying to fat shame me.”

Fellow cast member Jackie Goldschneider, who has been vocal about her eating disorder, also weighed in on the comments.

“I thought it was awful ’cause I’m so sensitive to it now,” Goldschneider said on the after-show. “I just don’t like hearing a woman’s body be criticized cause it makes it harder for me to be okay with gaining weight,” the mom-of-four admitted.”So part of that was personal, I didn’t like it at all.”

READ NEXT: Fans Upset by Kelly Dodd’s Tweet About Will Smith Slap