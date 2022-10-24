WATCH: RHONJ Star Booed During BravoCon Panel

Teresa Giudice married her second husband, Luis Ruelas, earlier this year, but fans are still getting to know him. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star tied the knot with the businessman in a reality star-studded ceremony in August 2022 at the Park Chateau and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Ahead of the nuptials, Ruelas was under scrutiny by Giudice’s RHONJ cast mates after a controversial video of him at a male bonding retreat surfaced. There were also rumors that he was previously charged with assault, according to Page Six.

During her engagement, Giudice revealed she was not doing a prenuptial agreement with Ruelas, and fans flipped. The RHONJ OG first told Bravo host Andy Cohen about her decision to skip the prenup in February 2022 on “Watch What Happens Live,” and he warned her to reconsider the decision.

According to BravoTV.com, at the season 12 reunion, Cohen told Giudice he wanted her to sign a prenup, to which she replied, “OK, it’s between Louie and I. It’s going to be our decision. It’s nobody’s business.”

Teresa Giudice Recently Confirmed That She Did Not Sign a Prenup With Luis Ruelas – And She Got Booed

Giudice recently confirmed that she decided not to sign a prenup with her husband. During a “Watch What Happens Live” episode that was taped at BravoCon in October 2022, she admitted she did not take Cohen’s advice and revealed why she didn’t sign a prenup with her husband. “True love, true love,” she said.

Guidice was booed by some members of the audience as she made the reveal during the WWHL taping. “All right, personal decision,” Cohen told the crowd. You can see the moment at the 4:05 mark in the video above.

While Giudice was booed at BravoCon, her estranged brother, Joe Gorga, wasn’t as upset over the prenup revelation. “My thoughts on Teresa not signing a prenup is that it is her and Lou’s business,” Gorga told Us Weekly. “I don’t have any thoughts or comments on that.”

Luis Ruelas Boasted That He Can Take Care of Teresa Giudice For the Rest of Her Life

While Giudice is a wealthy woman, she previously revealed that Ruelas makes more money than she does. According to Us Weekly, in February 2022, she told Cohen that she didn’t need to worry about protecting her assets because Ruelas is more well off than she is. “I would, you know, if he said so,” she said of signing a prenup. “I’m so very easy about that. He definitely has more than me. I would never take anything from him, I’m so not like that.”

Throughout season 12, Giudice argued with her co-stars in defense of her future husband and noted that he didn’t choose to be in the public eye. On the RHONJ season finale, Ruelas announced he was “done” dealing with the drama and told his future wife, “Let’s go I wanna get out of here…this is too much,” before making it clear that she doesn’t need the RHONJ paycheck.

“I’ve worked hard,” Ruelas said to Giudice. “You don’t have to work a day in your life. How lucky is that? Let’s move into our 15,000 square-foot house, alright?”

According to The Sun, Ruelas was the co-founder and executive VP of development of Digital Media Solutions. But during the RHONJ reunion, he revealed his company asked him to step down amid the drama that was brought up on the show.

“Teresa didn’t want me to say this, but they let me go from my company from all the negative stuff that came up in the press,” Ruelas admitted per BravoTv.con. “Yeah, they called me up and said, you know, you have to step down. That really sucked.”

