Andy Cohen Tried to Persuade Real Housewife to Sign a Prenup

During a February 1 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Teresa Giudice got some marital advice from Andy Cohen. While on the talk show, Cohen urged the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star to sign a prenup before she gets married to her new fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

“Are you and Luis doing prenups for the wedding?” Cohen asked her during the show.

“No,” Giudice responded. Giudice’s daughter, Gia, who was behind the bar, also chimed in, asking, “Why would she sign a prenup?”

“Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup?” Cohen said. “To protect what she has, for him to protect what he has.”





However, Giudice’s daughter seemed to object. “My dad made her sign a prenup, and I really didn’t like that,” she explained, talking about her father and Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Even after that explanation, though, Cohen still didn’t seem to be convinced they should get married without a prenup.

“I know, but you put it in writing,” Cohen said about Giudice. “You just put it in writing. Of course, they don’t want to take anything from each other.”

Giudice Insisted That Her Fiancé Doesn’t Like Being in the Spotlight

Even though viewers will get a good look into Giudice’s new relationship during this season of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she still insists that Ruelas isn’t so into being in the spotlight. This season, Ruelas will come under fire after a lot of the ladies question him about rumors involving his past, including a video that was posted on Reddit in June 2021 of Ruelas at a “warrior camp.”

“I know people are like, ‘Oh, he loves the spotlight…’ No, he does not,” Giudice told Entertainment Tonight during a January 2022 interview. “He’s so not into any of this. He fell in love with Teresa Giudice, and obviously Teresa Giudice is on a reality TV show — not that he wanted to find someone that was on a reality TV show.”

“You can’t help who you fall in love with, unfortunately, and I’m grateful that he was supportive of what I do, because I know a lot of the Housewives that are single — and I hear from them — as soon as they meet a guy and they hear that they’re on a reality show, they don’t want nothing to do with it,” Giudice said. “And they’re like, ‘All right, see you! Nice knowing you! See you!’ It’s hard. People don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

Jackie Goldschneider Said That the Cast Questioning Ruelas Was ‘Justified’

While speaking to Us Weekly on January 27, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider admitted that the other ladies were “justified” in their questioning of Ruelas this season.

“He does get questioned a lot,” Goldschneider revealed to the outlet. “I think that given the amount of things that were out in the press, it was justified, but it certainly wasn’t always me!”

Goldschneider also added, “When someone comes into your life who has a questionable past, people are allowed to question it the same way that you question everybody else’s past. If you are gonna go there with everybody else, people can go there with you.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

