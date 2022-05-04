Teresa Giudice Gives Update on Her Relationship With Luis Ruelas

During a recent interview, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice gave an update on her relationship with fiancé Luis Ruelas after a dramatic season.

“If anything, I mean, we were fine before,” Giudice told Entertainment Weekly in an article published on May 3. “I love how he is. He’s never saw me react that way and I don’t want to react that way, what happened in Nashville. I have not done anything like that since the table flip, and in my everyday life that’s not who I am.”

Giudice continued, “And Margaret kept acting like she was concerned, but a real friend, she would stop if she sees you getting upset about it. And that was the thing, too, I wasn’t trying to hide anything. There’s nothing to hide. From now on, I’m going to let Louie answer everything, because there’s nothing to hide. I’m not trying to hide, because even my kids — now that they’re looking back — they’re like, ‘Mom, you should have let Louie speak.’ And I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And here I was trying to protect him because here he is coming in my world. You know what I mean?”

During season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Giudice faced a lot of heat from fellow castmates about Ruelas’ past, particularly from Margaret Josephs. In the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some allegations from Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends, including that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater, which Josephs brought up this season. Their feud came to a head during the cast trip to Nashville, where Giudice threw food and drinks at Josephs.

Viewers can catch part two of the season 12 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion on Tuesday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Admitted That Was ‘Impressed’ With Ruelas During the Reunion

Play

Who Impressed Margaret Josephs at the RHONJ Reunion? | WWHL Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey says Louie Ruelas made valid points at the reunion and impressed her. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests… 2022-04-27T01:30:01Z

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 26, Margaret Josephs admitted that she was able to see Ruelas in a different way during the season 12 reunion taping.

“He spoke a lot at the reunion,” Josephs said about Ruelas during the appearance. “I think he said some very valid things at the reunion and I was very impressed with him there.”

However, even though Josephs may have been “impressed” with Ruelas at the reunion, she and Giudice are still not on speaking terms.

“I tried [to have a friendship with Teresa] and I even tried after everything she’s done and she isn’t as receptive,” Josephs said during an April 21 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast. “I mean, it’s on her. That’s not on me. I’d be open to [having a friendship] if she really worked on herself, that’s what I’d be open to.”

Giudice Isn’t Sure if Her Wedding Will Be Televised

Even though Giudice is a star on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she isn’t sure if she wants her wedding to Ruelas to be televised for the show.

“I don’t know,” Giudice admitted during an April 27 appearance on E! News Daily Pop. “We’ll see.”

During the interview, Giudice also added, “This is not something [Louie] signed up for. He met Teresa Giudice and, of course, this comes along. Does he want to be on TV? No. But if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course, otherwise everyone’s gonna be upset with me, like, ‘Why am I not bringing my boyfriend around?'”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Reveals if She’s Leaving RHONJ