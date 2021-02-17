The Latest News on Teresa Giudice’s New Boyfriend

After a few years of hardship, it looks like there’s finally a silver lining for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice: her new boyfriend!

In November, Page Six reported that Giudice was dating a new man named Luis Ruelas. Ruelas is a New Jersey-based businessman and co-founder of a marketing company called Digital Media Solutions. “The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” a source told Page Six at the time about their budding romance.

And, since then, it seems like Giudice and her boyfriend, Ruelas, have gotten even more serious with each other. Giudice made her relationship Instagram official in December 2020, when she posted a photo cuddled up next to her new man. Giudice wrote in the caption, “The BEST thing that came out of 2020.”

In September 2020, Giudice finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice. The two share four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Teresa Giudice Said That Luis Ruelas Is Her ‘Soulmate’

It seems like Giudice is super happy with her new man, as she called him her “soulmate” during a recent February interview with People. “I met an amazing man and I’m so happy,” Giudice revealed to the outlet. “We’re taking things slow, but I’m really, really happy.”

The star also added that she and her new boyfriend are actually pretty similar. “Oh my God, we’re like the same! We like the same things. He’s beautiful inside and out,” Giudice gushed. “Me and my ex, we didn’t like the same things. We were two opposites. You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I’ve found my true match — my soulmate. He’s really amazing.”

However, although their relationship is stronger than ever, Ruelas will not be making an appearance on the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It seems like the couple only began dating this past Fall, and the show was primarily filmed during the summer, meaning that Giudice likely hadn’t met Ruelas yet.

Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Husband Approves of Her New Man

Even though Giudice may be in a new relationship, it doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood between her and ex-husband Joe Giudice. During a recent interview with E! News, Giudice revealed that both her ex-husband and four daughters approve of the new relationship. “They like him, they think he’s great also, which I’m glad.” Giudice said. “And Joe’s happy for me, I’m happy for Joe. Right now he’s living in the Bahamas so everything’s good. We’re all a happy family, which I’m glad.”

Giudice continued, explaining that she didn’t tell her ex about the new man in her life right away. “We didn’t share until we needed to, you know?” Giudice explained to E! News. “So the girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend, Gia and Milania went and met his girlfriend. And then when I met Luis, I didn’t tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good and he was happy for me and I’m happy for him.”

Viewers can catch the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premiere on February 17 on Bravo at 9/8c.

