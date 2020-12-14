PHOTO: Teresa Giudice Seen With New Boyfriend

Over the weekend, paparazzi caught Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice cozying up to her new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

In the new photos, the two are seen holding hands, hugging, and going in for a kiss with each other. The couple is also seen wearing matching printed face masks as they walk down the streets of New York City. According to Page Six, they dined out at a restaurant called 230 Fifth.

In November, a source revealed to Page Six that Giudice was in a new relationship with Ruelas. “It’s new,” the source told Page Six at the time. “They are taking things very slow. They are both happy. Right now it’s very low-key and casual. One step at a time.” Ruelas is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions, which is a marketing company. In September 2020, Giduice finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship During a Recent Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

During a November 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Giudice briefly dished about her new boyfriend when host Andy Cohen asked her how the new relationship was going. “It’s fairly new, as I told you, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Giudice said while on the show.

While Giudice hasn’t revealed too much publicly about her new man, it seems like her ex-husband certainly approves. During an October 2020 interview with E!, Joe Giudice said that he wants his ex-wife to be able to get out there and date. “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” Joe Giudice told E!. “That’s not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

Giudice continued, revealing to E! that him and his ex-wife Teresa still speak every day. “I mean, listen, we talk every day but, we kind of moved on already,” Giudice said. “What are you going to do? It’s been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I’m not. I’m over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women.”

Joe Giudice Is Also Dating Someone New

It looks like Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, has also moved on after his divorce. During an October 9 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Giudice revealed that he is dating a new woman in Italy. Giudice was deported to Italy in October 2019, which means that he has been living there for around a year now.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” Giudice said during his appearance, as noted by TooFab. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean.”

Giudice also added, “I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together.”

