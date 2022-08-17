Insider Reveals Why Teresa Giudice Continues to Fight With Her Brother

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga appear to be at odds once more. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s only brother did not attend her wedding on August 6, 2022, and sources say it’s because another big fight went down.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable. They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs,” a source told People magazine after the wedding.

If you have been watching RHONJ from its inception, you have witnessed some blowout fights between Giudice and her brother — and her brother’s wife, Melissa Gorga. While they do seem to come together at times, their relationship has been volatile — to say the least — and things don’t stay good for too long.

With Joe and Melissa skipping Teresa and Louie Ruelas’ wedding, it seems that this latest argument could really be the end of the relationship and sources have weighed in on why this keeps on happening.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Gorgas Are ‘Officially Done Trying,’ Says a Source

While it is unclear what the argument was about, there have been plenty of rumors floating around the internet suggesting why Teresa and her now-husband got into it with her brother and Melissa. Regardless of what happened, what was said, and why, sources say that Joe and Melissa are walking away.

“The sad part in all of this is that Teresa will not stop until Melissa and Joe are divorced. They have tried for years to have a relationship with Teresa, but are officially done trying. It’s sad but the situation is too toxic,” a source told Entertainment Weekly.

A second source told the outlet that there seems to be a motive behind these arguments

“It’s like Teresa wants Joe’s life to be ruined and at Melissa’s expense,” the source said.

What Actually Happened Between Joe and Teresa Unlikely to Be Revealed Before the new Season of RHONJ Airs

While fans might get some teasers about what went down ahead of the season 13 premiere, it seems very clear that Bravo wants to keep the details under wraps until the season airs.

Heavy has reached out to Joe’s rep for comment, but has not heard back.

Neither Joe nor Teresa have spoken out about Joe and Melissa’s decision to skip the wedding, though Teresa’s husband did say that the couple was “missed.” Louie’s comments came by way of social media when he denied that he and his wife sent Joe and Melissa a bill for their plates at the wedding.

“We’re not petty,” Louie wrote.

The newlyweds appear to be looking ahead as they embark on this new journey together.

“Louie and Teresa had a fairy tale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairy tale honeymoon. They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife,” a source told People magazine. Upon their return, they are expected to film the RHONJ reunion which will undoubtedly be full of drama.

