Teresa Giudice Appears to Wipe Joe Gorga Out of Her New Year

Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas are looking forward to 2023 — and leaving 2022 in the rearview.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars got married in August 2022, and also had a major falling out with Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. Giudice and Ruelas hope to shed any negative energy and get rid of bad vibes before taking on the new year, so they decided to do something symbolic by having a burning ceremony.

“We’re going to go to a place where there’s a little fire, and everyone’s going to have pieces of paper, and we’re going to write down some things we want to let go of in 2022, burn it and let it go, walk away holding hands, don’t look back,” Ruelas told People magazine ahead of the new year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Is Hoping for ‘Peace, Love, Happiness, and Health’ in 2023

After having a major falling out with her family, Giudice is ready to move on, leaving the past in the past — but that doesn’t mean that she’s going to reconcile with her brother. Giudice simply wants to move on with her own life.

“You can manifest what you want in 2023. We’ve done that before … I just want peace, love, happiness and health. Life is short, it’s very valuable, so you have to value the time that you have on this Earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes, people that are happy for you. It’s really important, and especially my children, I want them to see that also,” Giudice told People magazine.

Giudice didn’t mention her brother and his wife specifically during that part of her interview with People magazine, but she has made it clear that she’s done with her brother — and she wishes that he would stop talking about her.

For example, while at BravoCon 2022, Melissa Gorga was asked what she thought would last longer; her husband’s stand-up comedy career or her sister-in-law’s new marriage. Although Melissa Gorga didn’t want to answer the question, her husband did, saying “my stand-up career, baby,” according to E! News.

Giudice addressed this on her podcast.

“What he just did at BravoCon, that’s very mean-spirited, very sad and I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant,” Giudice said on the October 26, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

Giudice Hasn’t Spoken to Her Brother in Months

Despite some fans thinking that the latest Giudice-Gorga saga would blow over, it sounds like the siblings have no intentions of reconciling this time around.

And while it’s unclear exactly what went down to cause this unfixable rift — fans have to wait to watch season 13 of RHONJ for that — it doesn’t seem like there’s any hope of repairing these relationships.

Some people thought that maybe Giudice and Gorga would speak ahead of the Christmas holiday, but that didn’t happen. According to TMZ, the two families didn’t spend the holidays together. In fact, the Gorgas hosted Christmas at their new home in Bergen County, New Jersey, before jetting off to Aruba to ring in the new year.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Spills Some RHONJ Season 13 Scoop