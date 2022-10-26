Teresa Giudice Dishes on Seeing Caroline Manzo at BravoCon

Teresa Giudice isn’t letting anyone pop her love bubble, and that includes Caroline Manzo.

During an Oct. 26 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches” with Melissa Pfeister on PodcastOne, Giudice opened up about what it was like seeing her former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costar at BravoCon 2022. Manzo and Giudice started off as friends on the show during their first few seasons, but that all crumbled once Manzo started becoming friends with Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. It led to a longstanding feud between the two–one that is still going on today, even though Manzo left “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” after season five.

While on the podcast, Giudice revealed that she had gotten a heads-up that Andy Cohen was going to be playing the game “Squash That Beef” with her and Manzo during a “Watch What Happens Live” taping during BravoCon. During the game, Cohen asked them what it would take for them to “squash their beef” with each other–to which they both agreed there was not enough “time” or “security” that night. Giudice said that she was glad she got the notice that she would have to play the game with Manzo.

Here’s what else she said:

Teresa Giudice Said She Was Never ‘Real Friends’ With Caroline Manzo

During the podcast episode, Giudice admitted that she was never as good of friends with Caroline Manzo as they made it seem on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“I haven’t seen her since the Super Bowl commercial, and when we filmed the Super Bowl commercial, we were both professional about it and that’s it,” Giudice explained on the podcast. “To tell you the truth guys, Caroline and I were never real friends. I always respected her because she was Dina [Manzo’s] sister, that’s about it. You guys saw how the show went, it was really ridiculous.”

Giudice continued, “Then my brother comes on the show, then they become friends and she’s trying to shade me with that, it’s like, okay. The age difference was kind of so funny because I could tell what she was trying to do, she was trying to hang out with Melissa to get back at me, and it’s like okay, you can have her, Caroline.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to air sometime this winter on Bravo.

Caroline Manzo Thinks That Teresa Giudice Is ‘Intimidated’ by Her

While being interviewed by Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, Manzo revealed that she believes that Giudice is “intimidated” by her.

“I think she’s intimidated by me,” Manzo told the outlet on Oct. 14. “I think that’s the crux of the problem.”

Manzo continued about Giudice, “I have no fear with her and truly, like, she was just on Dancing with the Stars. I celebrate her. I think it’s wonderful and exciting and she should be proud of herself.”

However, that doesn’t mean that Manzo is going to be making up with her former friend anytime soon. “I’m not gonna take her nonsense,” Manzo told Us Weekly. “So, I think that for me, I’m the one that looks at her and go[es], ‘I’m not gonna throw a drink in your face. I’m not gonna push you. I’m not gonna call you a name. I’m gonna ask you why.’ And that’s not in her wheelhouse.”

