Teresa Giudice Shares Thoughts on Caroline Manzo’s Casting on RHUGT 4

The cast of the 4th season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was announced in early January but one of the alums from the first season, Teresa Giudice, expressed her confusion at the casting of one of the season 4 stars.

The group of women heading to Marrakesh, Morocco, for season 4 are returning RHUGT stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Brandi Glanville from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson. They will be joined by RHUGT newbies Caroline Manzo from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Alex McCord from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” RHOBH alum Camille Grammer Meyer and RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi.

During the January 18 episode of Giudice’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” the RHONJ star was asked by co-host Melissa Pfeister about her former co-star Manzo getting cast on RHUGT. “I think that’ll be good for her cause she’s, you know, she doesn’t really show too much,” Giudice replied, referencing Morocco’s more conservative fashion norms. “You have to be covered there so I think that’s a good thing.”

Giudice then shared that she was a bit confused that Manzo was cast on the show, which is a return of the theme of the Ex-Wives Club.

Teresa Giudice Said She Didn’t Think Caroline Manzo Would Fit In With the Other Women on the Season

Giudice told Namaste B$tches” listeners that she was a bit confused by Manzo getting cast on RHUGT. “I just don’t get it,” she shared. “I just… I don’t see her fitting in.”

She said when she saw the cast for the first time, she could only really see Manzo “kinda getting along” with Vicki Gunvalson if she had to pick someone. “I mean let’s see how it goes, you know,” she added, but said, “everyone else I don’t feel like they would vibe you know?”

Giudice also added that she didn’t really understand the pairing of women and that it might have made more sense for Dina Cantin or Jacqueline Laurita to be cast instead of Manzo. “I could see if anything Dina of course more so than Caroline, or even Jacqueline, I just can’t see Caroline there, why?” Giudice asked. “I just don’t see it, but I mean hey we’ll see how it goes.”

She then sounded skeptical about watching the show as she said it would depend on her schedule.

Caroline Manzo & Teresa Giudice Had a Public Falling Out on RHONJ

Giudice and Manzo are both OGs of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” but their friendship took a turn on the show and the two haven’t seen eye-to-eye since then. In 2019, Giudice infamously accused Manzo of being a rat.

They most recently came face-to-face at BravoCon 2022 when Cohen invited both women to face off in a “Squash that Beef” segment. However, the two women were unwilling to try to talk out their issues and quickly agreed that they weren’t going to put their feud aside.

