Fans React to Teresa Giudice’s ‘Petty’ Comment About Caroline Manzo

Teresa Giudice got shady on social media when she participated in an Instagram Q&A about her experience at BravoCon and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans were loving it.

On Sunday, October 23, Giudice asked fans on her Instagram Stories to fire off any questions they had about BravoCon 2022. One person asked the RHONJ star if she “talk[ed] to Caroline at any point” and Giudice replied, “Yes, I spoke to Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks from [‘The Real Housewives of’] Dubai. They were amazing.”

The person hadn’t specified which Caroline they were asking about but many viewers thought it was about former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo, who was also at BravoCon. As the two women had a very public and very intense falling out, a lot of fans took Giudice’s video as a “shady” comment about Manzo.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Fans Called Teresa Giudice’s Video ‘Hilarious’ While Others Said She Was Being ‘Petty’

The video was shared on the Bravo by Betches Instagram account, where Caroline Brooks replied, “Love her.”

There were mixed reactions to Giudice’s shady video in the Instagram comments and on Twitter, where the video was shared several times. Some RHONJ fans were all for the “petty” move, calling Giudice a “legend” as well as “hilarious.” Someone said they were positive that Giudice knew the fan wasn’t asking about “that Caroline.”

One person described Giudice as a “shade assassin.” There were a lot of reactions on the other side of the spectrum too, including one person who called Giudice a “mean-hearted person.” Another said she was being “hateful” and holding a grudge.

Apart from the content of the video, there were a lot of reactions about Giudice’s look for the Q&A, with countless comparisons to Michael Jackson flooding the Instagram comments.

Caroline Manzo & Teresa Giudice Both Addressed Their Beef at BravoCon & Refused to Squash It

Manzo and Giudice were two original stars of RHONJ and while they started as friends, their relationship took a turn for the worst during Giudice’s fraud trial. In 2019, Giudice infamously accused Manzo of being a rat.

In May 2022, Manzo appeared on her son Albie Manzo’s podcast and said she’d return to RHONJ to “just knock the s*** out of” Giudice. She said she was tired of Giudice’s claims that Manzo “spearheaded her IRS claim” and told listeners, “Sometimes, you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully.”

The two women shared the stage at BravoCon 2022 during Andy Cohen’s live taping of “Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s Mystery Door.” In a “Squash that Beef” segment, Cohen asked the two women if they would work out their issues and Manzo replied, “Andy Cohen, I’m going to use one of your favorite words. I don’t know what you’re doing, but sweetie, we ain’t got enough time for you to hear what I have to say.”

Giudice replied that there wasn’t enough security in the building, “so we’re not doing it here.” Cohen joked that the two women were at least able to agree that they didn’t want to squash their beef.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’