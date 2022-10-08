Teresa Giudice On the Hunt for Answers About Certain Cast Members

Teresa Giudice’s wedding this summer was a big talking point for Bravo fans and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star recently went into more detail about her special day on the first episode of her new podcast, “Namaste B$tches.”

Giudice and her co-host Melissa Pfeister discussed Giudice’s wedding in the October 5 episode of their podcast. As RHONJ fans know, Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey. “I felt the love in the room,” Giudice spilled. “Except for my cast members,” who are always about the drama, she explained, “I think everybody else there really wanted to be there. I don’t know about my cast members.”

She said she couldn’t get into more detail until the show aired but teased, “I found out some of them left [early].” Giudice said she didn’t know who left early. “When I watch the show, I’ll see what those b****es said.”

Teresa Giudice’s Four Daughters Were Her Maids of Honor & She Paid Tribute to Her Late Parents on Her Wedding Day

The bride’s maids of honor were her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. Although Giudice’s dress appeared white, it was actually a light pink, strapless gown with sweetheart neckline. The Bravo star had some of her hair teased up high into a tiara while the rest was down and curled.

The RHONJ star walked down the aisle as “Ave Maria” played and she had a super long veil embroidered with three hearts and the words “sempre insieme,” which means “always together.” Both gestures were in tribute to her late parents, who both died before meeting Ruelas. The wedding officiant was Veronica Ruelas, the groom’s sister.

There Were Several Notable Absences From Teresa Giudice’s Wedding, Including Her Brother Joe Gorga & Close Friend Dina Manzo

While Giudice pointed out that a few guests left the party early, there were a few notable absences from the entire event as well. Dina Manzo, the Bravolebrity’s longtime close friend, wasn’t at the wedding even though she was supposed to be in the wedding party. According to Page Six, a source revealed that there hadn’t been a fallout between the two, but Manzo’s absence was due to the decision to film the wedding for Bravo.

Giudice’s wedding was also without her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga. Just before Giudice’s wedding, reports began circulating that the Gorgas wouldn’t be in attendance. As they have since shared, there was apparently a major fight between the RHONJ stars during the filming of the season 13 finale and the Gorgas decided to skip Giudice’s wedding.

Other Bravo stars who were invited but didn’t attend were Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Giudice explained on her podcast that they couldn’t make it because they were filming their new show together in Illinois. Ramona Singer was also notably absent from the event after she infamously shared the original invitation to the wedding on social media by accident. While Giudice clarified that Singer wasn’t “disinvited” for the move, the RHONY star was not among the guests at the nuptials.

