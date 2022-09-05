Teresa Giudice Says Louie Ruelas Has ‘Crazy Exes’

Teresa Giudice was joined by her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star Dolores Catania and “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley for an appearance at the Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia in August 2022.

During the sit-down, Giudice was asked several questions, including one about what happened when she found out that Ramona Singer had posted her wedding invitation online.

“When Ramona leaked your wedding invite, what did you say to her, how did she react, and why wasn’t she at the wedding?” Giudice was asked by moderator Heather DeLuca.

The reality star explained that someone called her to let her know what had happened.

“‘Do you know your whole invitation is on Instagram?'” Giudice recalled someone telling her at the time. “Are you f****** kidding me?” she responded when she was told that it was Singer who posted it. She quickly got ahold of Singer and chatted with her briefly, asking her to take the post down.

“Oh my God. What did I do? What did I do?” Giudice mimicked Singer. She went on to explain why leaking the invitation could have caused big problems for her and her then-husband-to-be.

Giudice Said She Needed to Hire More Security

Although Singer deleted the posts as soon as Giudice called her, they had been live for 30 minutes, according to Giudice, and the damage was done. After Singer deleted the posts from her Instagram Stories, Giudice had to make some adjustments.

“Why would you do that? I’m like, you’re on TV. I’m on TV. Why would you do that? I’m like, my husband-to-be has crazy f****** exes! Are you kidding me?” Giudice told Singer. She explained that the post was like for “half an hour” but “thank God nothing happened.”

“I mean, Ramona did cost me a lot more money,” the RHONJ star continued, explaining that she had to mail out new invitations and hire additional security.

As far as why Singer didn’t show up at the wedding, Giudice said that she wasn’t uninvited — she simply couldn’t make it. Heavy previously confirmed this with Singer’s rep as well.

“She was planning to still be away in Europe on the date of the wedding, but came home early because she is going to Aspen for several weeks. She wishes Teresa nothing but the best and [is] so happy for her,” her rep told us in August.

Ruelas’ Exes Have Spoken Out About Him in the Past

Ruelas seems to have a good relationship with his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino, who is the mother of his two sons.

“I’m really happy for Teresa and Louie,” DiMartino previously told InTouch Weekly. “I’m happy for him. Louie is actually the father of my children, and he’s a really good person. In general, we got married, we were very young and had babies and then it fell apart. As normal things happen. We’re very good with each other, and that’s basically it,” she added.

However, there seems to be other ex girlfriends that don’t get along well with Ruelas that Giudice was referencing with her “crazy exes” comment. In 2020, for example, Page Six published an article that quoted some of Ruelas’ ex-girlfriends — and one who even sued him.

“He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted,” Ruelas’ former fiancée Vanessa Reiser said in court documents after their split. “If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened,” the court docs read, according to Page Six.

