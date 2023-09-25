Teresa Giudice Addresses Online Criticism Regarding Her Youngest Daughter

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice responded to criticism she received because of her youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice’s choice of outfit. According to Page Six, the mother of four received backlash after uploading an Instagram video in celebration of the dancer’s 14th birthday on September 14. The video included images that showed her daughter throughout her life. Some commenters wrote that they were unhappy with Teresa Giudice because of how Audriana Giudice has been dressing of late.

While recording the September 20 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Teresa Giudice shared that she does not have an issue with how her daughter dresses. She also encouraged social media users to “get off [their] page” if they are unable to “have anything nice to say,” as she does not want to deal with “the negativity.”

“She’s 14. That’s the way they are supposed to dress, look at her body,” said the RHONJ star.

The mother of four explained that Audriana Giudice decided to wear the outfit that some social media users were upset about because she was on a Mykonos vacation. She also noted that Audriana Giudice and her sisters, Gia Giudice, 22, Milania Giudice, 17, and Gabriella Giudice, 19, all wore bikinis during their recent family trip to Greece. She stated that she encouraged them to do so because it is a common style on European beaches.

“I tell my kids when you go to these places, wear it, you know, definitely, totally, especially when you have the body, yeah show off it. I’m all about that,” said Teresa Giudice.

Dolores Catania Reacted to Teresa Giudice’s Remark About Milania Giudice in July 2023

Teresa Giudice is no stranger to criticism. For instance, the RHONJ star received backlash following Milania Giudice’s July 2023 appearance on “Namaste B$tches.” During the podcast episode, Milania Giudice revealed that she lost about 50 pounds when she was 13 years old after she requested the “Skinny Italian” author to let her see a nutritionist. She stated that her mother would occasionally mention her eating habits before she decided to change her diet.

“My mom would be like — she would never say anything to me — but she’d be like, ‘Oh, you’re going to have another ice cream?’ I would be like, ‘I don’t care if I’m fat,’” stated Milania Giudice.

Teresa Giudice asserted that she would never “force” her children to change their appearance. She also stated that she thought her daughter “was adorable” when she was a middle school student.

“You can’t force them, and I didn’t want her to have a complex or anything, and I thought she looked adorable. She was just a little thicker,” said the 51-year-old.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania shared she did not believe Teresa Giudice was harming her daughter when helping her with her weight loss in an August 2023 interview with The U.S. Sun.

“You know what? Sometimes as an adolescent, you get into an unhealthy lifestyle- you’re eating junk with your friends all the time. It’s good for a mom to monitor and to be conscious of their child’s weight and to get on them about it before it gets out of hand. Obesity is very unhealthy,” said Catania.

Milania Giudice Shared She Believed She Wished Fans Had a Better Understanding of Her Mother

During the July 2023 “Namaste B$tches” episode, Milania Giudice stated that she believes some RHONJ fans do not know how Teresa Giudice’s acts in real life.

“If you guys were ever to have like an hour conversation with my mom, you would just see how genuine and sweet and funny and — like, my mom is the cutest little bean ever, like, she’s so cute,” said the 17-year-old.

She also stated that while her mother has said “stupid things” on RHONJ, “nobody is perfect.”