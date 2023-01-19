RHONJ Star Criticizes Teresa Giudice: ‘Why Are You Still Upset?’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has been open about her feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. Issues escalated when the Gorgas did not attend her and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding on August 6, 2022. However, even before Melissa and Joe decided to skip her nuptials, Giudice alleged the couple joined RHONJ during its third season without notifying her. The mother of four claimed that Melissa kept contacting former RHONJ producer Carlos King on Facebook to try to secure a spot on the Bravo franchise in a November 2022 episode of his podcast, “Reality with the King.” King confirmed Giudice’s account of Melissa’s behavior.

In a January 2022 interview on “Reality with the King,” Giudice’s co-star Margaret Josephs criticized Giudice for bringing up her past issues with the Gorgas.

“We’re 10 years down the road so that’s why I try to say to Teresa ‘Who cares, say if you didn’t know, like why are you still upset? Like let’s put this behind us. You’ve worked with them for so long, you both fed off of each other, we’ve had an amazing run, we’ve had a great show, the success for both of you, like let’s not be upset, it’s not worth it. Like nothing is worth this upset.’ That’s the way I feel … it’s too far gone already. It’s like we shouldn’t still be talking about this,” asserted Josephs.

She also noted that Melissa and Giudice have different accounts of how the Gorgas began starring on RHONJ.

“Melissa says this is the truth, from the beginning she said Teresa knew she was interviewing, she really wholeheartedly says that. That is what I heard from the beginning when I met them. Teresa wholeheartedly says she had no idea, never are those two going to agree on something. Never is that going to happen,” stated the 55-year-old.

Melissa Gorga Addressed Teresa Giudice’s Claims at BravoCon

During a panel at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, 2022, an audience member questioned Melissa’s intentions when joining RHONJ.

“Why did you join the show knowing that it would likely intensify and worsen the conflict already in your family? Was fame more important than family?” asked the Bravo fan.

Melissa replied by refuting Giudice’s claim she became an RHONJ cast member “behind [her] back.” She also asserted that Bravo approached her to join the franchise for season 3.

“We really did make a decision together as a family and Teresa 100 percent knew that we were getting on this show. It was never behind her back,” stated the “I Just Wanna” singer.

Melissa Gorga Teased Information About RHONJ Season 13

During the same RHONJ panel, Melissa shared information about the show’s upcoming thirteenth season, which will premiere on February 7, 2023. She seemed to reference her feud with Giudice and noted that some fans may find the events that transpired in season 13 upsetting.

“I think [fans] are going to like this season, they are also going to get a little sad. You’re going to feel all types of emotion because there’s a lot that goes on. It’s very real. It’s very raw. It’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life right? So we need to just show you what’s going on,” said the “Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage” author.