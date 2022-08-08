PHOTOS: See How Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Look Compares to Her 2011 Vow Renewal

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tied the knot on August 6, 2022, in New Jersey. This was the second wedding for Teresa, who was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 though 2020.

Shortly after photos of Teresa and Luis’ wedding were posted on social media, a few people dug up old wedding photos from Teresa’s first go around with Joe and fans have been comparing the pictures.

Interestingly, there were some major similarities when it came to Teresa and Joe’s vow renewal, which took place in 2011 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, according to InTouch Weekly.

“I was just so happy… marriage means for better or for worse. We’ve been through a lot, and if anything, it’s just made us stronger. I wanted to show my girls that marriage is really important, as is being faithful to one another,” Teresa said at the time.

Perhaps the most notable similarity in the pictures is Teresa’s wedding style. While her hairdo in 2022 was more elaborate than her 2011 look, the styles were very similar — tiara and all.

Fans Noticed Some Interesting Similarities in Teresa’s Wedding Looks

Teresa appeared to borrow some of her past ideas for her second wedding, and a few of those things are evident in side-by-side photos.

For starters, Teresa appeared to choose the same hairstyle for both occasions. For her vow renewal, Teresa wore her dark hair teased up in a hair piece that looks like a tiara. She accessorized with chandelier earrings, but didn’t wear a necklace.

The same can be said for Teresa’s wedding to Luis. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star appeared to add more hair into the mix and had some lighter pieces framing her face, but she kept the overall hairstyle the same. Teresa’s hair was indeed more full and definitely had more height in 2022. She also appeared to be wearing similar jewelry; chandelier earrings and no necklace.

Interestingly, Teresa wore a tiara for her first wedding in 1999, too.

In addition, Teresa wore a strapless gown to both of her weddings. When she and Joe celebrated their vow renewal, Teresa had on an ivory ballgown that was fitted on top and gave off major princess vibes. According to InTouch Weekly, Teresa’s gown was designed by Pnina Tornai and cost some $25,000.

When she married Luis, Teresa went for a light pink mermaid style gown designed by Mark Zunino.

RHONJ Fans Reacted to Teresa’s Looks & Couldn’t Believe the Similarities in Her Hairstyle

While many fans couldn’t get over Teresa’s 2022 wedding look, many also couldn’t believe that she went for the same hairstyle twice.

“In 2022…I’m beyond flabbergasted on why she even remotely thought that hair stying looked good?!? I get we are dealing with NJ, but come on,” one person commented on the side-by-side Instagram pics.

“Ya can take the girl outta Jersey but ya can’t take Jersey out the girl,” someone else wrote.

“The 80’s called, they want their HUGE tiara back,” a third comment read.

“She dusts that wig off every time she weds,” another Instagram user said.

“Why did she get the hair person from ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding?'” asked a fifth.

